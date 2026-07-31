Nancy Guthrie 6-Month Update: Sheriff’s Department Releases Eerie Ransom Notes Claiming 84-Year-Old 'Perished Shortly After She Was Taken'

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the eerie ransom note sent to the Guthrie family exactly six months after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared. Police believe Nancy, 84, was forcibly taken from her home in Tucson, Ariz., sometime after 1 a.m. on February 1. She was reported missing later that day after she failed to show up for a church service. Her alleged captor has not been found. Sheriff Chris Nanos' few leads have included several ransom notes and a masked figure who appeared on Nancy's doorbell camera before she disappeared. On July 31, the Sheriff's Department released a note claiming she “perished,” sent to national media outlets on February 6.

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'She Is Buried in Nature'

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office One ransom letter claimed Nancy Guthrie was already dead.

The note was addressed to Savannah and included "distinctive linguistic characteristics" that could be traced back to their author, police said. It seemed to confirm theories that Nancy was no longer alive, saying she died “shortly after she was taken." "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical conditions," the note read. "We never intended to hurt her; that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related." "She is buried in nature now," the note continued. "Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry." Shortly after she was taken, Nancy's pacemaker disconnected from its app, issuing an alert. According to her family, she also required daily medication to maintain her health.

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Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office Ransom notes demanded millions in Bitcoin.

The day after the alleged ransom note was sent, Savannah posted a statement to the author with her family. “We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that you can celebrate with her,” she said on Instagram. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.” Before sending the note alleging her death, Nancy's supposed captors claimed the mother was "safe but scared" in a February 2 message. "She will be held for ransom, and once it is received, she will be released, unharmed," said the first message while demanding $4 million in Bitcoin. "If payment is not received by the last deadline, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this, and her life is in your hands," the supposed captors added. "It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible." "You will not be able to contact me from here on out; there will be no negotiation," it concluded. "Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you."

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Source: MEGA,@Savannah Guthrie/instgram Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie has been missing for six months.

In their most recent statement, law enforcement pleaded for the public's help in identifying the author of the notes and the figure that appeared in Nancy's camera footage. "Two videos recovered from Nancy’s doorbell camera may be from two separate days. These videos are critical to our understanding of the unidentified male’s behaviors and choices," the statement read. "They indicate he took steps to prepare for the event on the night of January 31 to February 1." "We are asking for the public’s continued assistance and are confident that you can further the effort," they added. "We know there are individuals familiar with this unidentified male who may have observed changes in his behavior around the timeframe of the videos."

'It Is Not Too Late'

Source: MEGA Savanna Guthrie believes it's 'not too late' for authorities to find her moms