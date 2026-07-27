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Savannah Guthrie Sobs in New Video Pleading for Mom Nancy’s Return 6 Months After Abduction: 'We Will Never Stop Looking for Her'

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

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July 27 2026, Updated 1:51 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie is still searching for her mom, Nancy, six months after she disappeared.

The Today show host, 54, shared a new video on her social media on Monday, July 27, where she begged for her mother's safe return.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie shared a video on July 27 where she sobbed for her mother's safe return.

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom has been taken from us," the anchorwoman began.

"Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end and nothing about our situation has changed," she went n.

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"We have done our part, but we will never stop looking for her," she sobbed. "We will always ache for her and nothing will fill that hole in our hearts.

The 84-year-old was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for church service.

Savannah then seemed to be talking directly to Nancy's possible abductors, as well as the public, saying: "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place. And I know you have tried to do things the right way, so I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now."

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"Make the right choice. Help us find her and tell us where to look for her. I truly it believe it's not too late to bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we have been and what we have done. I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice," Savannah concluded her video.

The journalist simply captioned her clip: "Bring her home 💛."

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After Nancy's disappearance, several ransom notes were sent to Savannah and her family, with one demanding $6 million in bitcoin in order for her to be returned unharmed.

Just three after Nancy was initially taken, Savannah and her siblings, Camron and Annie, appeared in an emotional video where they said they received the ransom request and "were ready to talk" to the kidnappers.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her," the broadcaster went on. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

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Savannah took a hiatus from hosting the Today show to aid in the search for her mother, and returned to the NBC stage on April 6.

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