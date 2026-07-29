TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Sheriff Is 'Positive' He Will Solve the Case as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing After 6 Months Source: MEGA Sheriff Chris Nanos is confident they will find out what happened to Nancy Guthrie. Lesley Abravanel July 29 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos declared he is “still positive” law enforcement will resolve the case of Nancy Guthrie's abduction. His reassurance came on Tuesday, July 28, exactly one day after Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie posted an emotional video plea on Instagram. In her message, Savannah begged the captors to "do the right thing." “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed,” Savannah said on Instagram. “We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts,” she said.

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'We're Working This as Hard as We Can'

Source: MEGA Sheriff Chris Nanos said he's 'positive we will resolve this case.'

The sheriff revealed that multiple labs across the country are actively collaborating. They are cross-examining a vast amount of DNA and video evidence recovered from the scene. In a new interview with NBC affiliate KVOA News 4 in Tucson, Ariz., Nanos said, “We’re working this as hard as we can. There’s no lead too small. We, like Savannah today, encourage you, if you know something, saw something, please let us know.” Nanos revealed, “We still have DNA that’s not just [at] one lab or two labs. These are labs all across the country that are talking to one another about how best to look at what they have in front of them for DNA evidence. And so, I’m still positive we will resolve this case.”

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What Did Sheriff Chris Nanos Say?

Source: MEGA The sheriff said they have 'so much DNA' and evidence to look at.

“We have so much DNA to sort through. We have so much in terms of video evidence to look at,” the sheriff said on a segment posted by Today. Experts told NBC’s Erin McLaughlin that Savannah’s latest plea appears to be a direct line of communication to her mother’s abductors. “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So, I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her, tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end for all of us,” Savannah pleaded. “No matter where we’ve been or what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

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Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

The investigation into the 84-year-old’s disappearance is being treated as an active kidnapping-for-ransom. It has not transitioned into a cold case. It's believed Nancy was forcefully abducted from her home near Tucson, Ariz., on February 1. Authorities found blood at her doorstep, and the FBI later tracked multiple ransom notes demanding millions of dollars.

Inside the Ransom Notes

Source: MEGA It's still unclear if any of the ransom notes are authentic.