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Nancy Pelosi Calls for Ex-Prince Andrew to Testify Before Congress Over Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

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Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelsoi demands that the former Prince Andrew testify before Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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March 16 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

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Nancy Pelosi is demanding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor testify before the U.S. Congress over his ties to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The former House of Representatives speaker, 85, told The Times at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15 why she believes the former prince, 66, needs to step up and address the Senate.

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Nancy Pelosi Says Ex-Prince Andrew Needs to Speak Up

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image of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi wants ex-Prince Andrew to talk with the U.S. Congress.

“My understanding from the committee and my knowledge of the Congress is that we have promised the survivors that we would hear from everyone, and so that really means everyone,” the politician said.

“I don’t know what the regulations are from one country to another. But I think that many people who have been named, including the president of the United States, owe us answers so that we can be a comfort to the survivors and have some justice," she added.

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Ex-Prince Andrew's Titles Were Stripped Away Last Year

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Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last month.

“He should give answers," Pelosi said. Andrew has also been called by other political figures such as U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Hillary Clinton and J.D. Vance to appear in front of Congress to testify.

The ex-Duke of York was stripped of his royal titles and was forced to move out of his Royal Lodge home by King Charles last year.

In February, he was arrested by Windsor police on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his friendship with Epstein.

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image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former prince and Jeffrey Epstein were good friends.

Andrew's name appeared many times in the Epstein files the DOJ recently released. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have also written to Andrew in an attempt to persuade him to testify.

The committee noted that it was “time for former Prince Andrew to come forward about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein" as the "survivors deserve justice."

Since Andrew is not a U.S. citizen, he cannot be pressured by Congress to speak.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Also Evicted From Royal Lodge

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was forced out of Royal Lodge last year.

After Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge, he was moved to the royal family's Sandringham Estate at Norfolk. Life there has been increasingly isolating for him as he misses the lavish lifestyle he enjoyed at his old 30-room Windsor mansion.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline.com that Andrew is effectively "under house arrest."

"The King is determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle centered on Andrew's movements," they said. "From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level – limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers. Effectively, Andrew is now under house arrest and will remain so for the rest of his life, as, in exchange, his brother will fund his comfortable lifestyle."

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