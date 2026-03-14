Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Security Secretly Increased After Protestors Turn Buckingham Palace into 'Epstein Survivor Memorial'

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Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre accused ex-Prince Andrew of having s-- with her when she was 17.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew denied any wrongdoing.

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A source said: "The Virginia protest has put royal security on high alert when it comes to Andrew. Even though there is no desire to spend huge public money protecting him, the royals know any attack on him must be stopped at all costs as it will make them all look vulnerable. Monitoring of him has now been stepped up." Andrew's dramatic arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office has also triggered fears among his allies he could be targeted behind bars – with one source warning: "They want him in jail so they can murder him… just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein." A source close to the former prince said there are now "real fears for his safety" if he were ever remanded in custody on the charge of misconduct in public office.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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They chillingly declared: "They want him in jail so they can murder him... just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein." The source also said supporters of Andrew's believed the case was politically explosive and warned, "Powerful interests are circling." King Charles, 77, issued a statement on the day of his scandal-sunk younger sibling's arrest, expressing his "deepest concern" over the case, and said the "law must take its course." Police have his full cooperation, the monarch has said. Buckingham Palace sources indicated neither the king nor the palace had advance notice of Andrew's arrest. Giuffre's family said in a statement Andrew's arrest showed "no one is above the law." They added: "On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" – and fumed Andrew was "never a prince." Another of Epstein's abuse victims, Maria Farmer, said after Andrew's arrest: "Today is just the beginning of accountability and justice brought forth by Virginia Roberts Giuffre – a young mother who adored her daughter so deeply, she fought the most powerful on earth to protect her. She did this for everyone's daughters. Let's now demand all the dominos of power and corruption begin to fall."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.