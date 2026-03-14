Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Security Secretly Increased After Protestors Turn Buckingham Palace into 'Epstein Survivor Memorial'
March 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is at the center of a "high alert" security scare after peeved protestors turned Buckingham Palace into an "Epstein survivor memorial," OK! can reveal.
Demonstrators placed plaques remembering Virginia Giuffre – the Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking victim who repeatedly stated Andrew had s-- with her when she was as young as 17 before she took her life last year at age 41, following a reported $15 million out-of-court settlement over her claims from the ex-royal, which he paid without admitting liability.
The group Everyone Hates Elon caused a stir after making the powerful statement on their doorstep this week.
Demonstrators placed a number of plaques in memory of the late Giuffre, with a plaque reading: "In honour of Virginia Giuffre whose campaigning exposed sexual abuse by powerful men like Jeffrey Epstein. Her bravery and determination brought the truth to light. May she be remembered long after her abusers are forgotten."
Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to his long-standing bond with Epstein.
He has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
A source said: "The Virginia protest has put royal security on high alert when it comes to Andrew. Even though there is no desire to spend huge public money protecting him, the royals know any attack on him must be stopped at all costs as it will make them all look vulnerable. Monitoring of him has now been stepped up."
Andrew's dramatic arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office has also triggered fears among his allies he could be targeted behind bars – with one source warning: "They want him in jail so they can murder him… just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein."
A source close to the former prince said there are now "real fears for his safety" if he were ever remanded in custody on the charge of misconduct in public office.
- Queen Elizabeth II 'Will Not Desert' Son Prince Andrew 'No Matter The Outcome' Of Virginia Giuffre's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
- Prince Andrew Invited Late Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Into Royal Box in Unearthed Photo as Scandal Explodes
- Called Out: Disgraced Prince Andrew Screamed At By Unruly Crowd Member For Jeffrey Epstein Ties
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They chillingly declared: "They want him in jail so they can murder him... just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein."
The source also said supporters of Andrew's believed the case was politically explosive and warned, "Powerful interests are circling."
King Charles, 77, issued a statement on the day of his scandal-sunk younger sibling's arrest, expressing his "deepest concern" over the case, and said the "law must take its course."
Police have his full cooperation, the monarch has said. Buckingham Palace sources indicated neither the king nor the palace had advance notice of Andrew's arrest.
Giuffre's family said in a statement Andrew's arrest showed "no one is above the law."
They added: "On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" – and fumed Andrew was "never a prince."
Another of Epstein's abuse victims, Maria Farmer, said after Andrew's arrest: "Today is just the beginning of accountability and justice brought forth by Virginia Roberts Giuffre – a young mother who adored her daughter so deeply, she fought the most powerful on earth to protect her. She did this for everyone's daughters. Let's now demand all the dominos of power and corruption begin to fall."
Donald Trump, 79, speaking aboard Air Force One, lamented Andrew's arrest was "a shame" and "a very sad thing."
Trump added that King Charles is "a fantastic man" and said of Epstein: "But I'm the one that can talk about it because (I have) been totally exonerated. I did nothing."
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed its lawyers have spoken with detectives but have not yet provided formal early investigative advice on Andrew's case.