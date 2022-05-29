Inside Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Shocking DUI Arrest
Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was booked into a Napa County jail after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, May 28. The 82-year-old was taken into custody by authorities just before midnight and booked into the jail around 4 A.M. on Sunday.
Paul was booked on suspicions of "driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher" and "driving under the influence," according to police department information obtained by TMZ. The documents name "Paul Pelosi" as the man arrested and correctly label his age, birthday and physical description, leaving no doubt this is the famed politician's husband.
Although little is known on the details that led to the arrest, it is understood both counts are misdemeanors. Following the arrest, Paul's bail was set for $5,000. He was released several hours later around 7:30 in the morning on Sunday, May 29.
A spokesperson for the couple refused to elaborate on the DUI, telling Fox News, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."
Nancy was scheduled to deliver a speech at Brown University's commencement ceremony in Providence, Rhode Island on May 29. She tweeted a live-stream link to the event on social media on Sunday morning.
"Join me live @BrownUniversity as I deliver the Commencement Oration to 2022 graduates and receive an honorary doctorate degree," she captioned the video.
Neither Nancy, her husband or their children have publicly said anything further on the arrest other than what the couple's rep released. Paul does not have any other public arrests on his record.
Like his wife, Paul is from San Francisco, Calif. and was born in 1940. The couple met while they were both studying at separate schools and later married in 1963. They share five children — Paul Jr., Alexandra, Nancy Corinne, Christine and Jacqueline Pelosi — and have nine grandchildren.