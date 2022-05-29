Inside Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Shocking DUI Arrest

Paul was booked on suspicions of "driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher" and "driving under the influence," according to police department information obtained by TMZ. The documents name "Paul Pelosi" as the man arrested and correctly label his age, birthday and physical description, leaving no doubt this is the famed politician's husband.

Although little is known on the details that led to the arrest, it is understood both counts are misdemeanors. Following the arrest, Paul's bail was set for $5,000. He was released several hours later around 7:30 in the morning on Sunday, May 29.

A spokesperson for the couple refused to elaborate on the DUI, telling Fox News, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."