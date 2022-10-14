Nancy Pelosi Threatened To 'Punch' Donald Trump During January 6 Insurrection
Nancy Pelosi was ready to come out swinging! A new video of the January 6 insurrection revealed the Speaker of the House admitting she would "punch" Donald Trump if he attempted to breach the Capitol.
The threat came shortly after the 82-year-old politician heard Trump's speech encouraging his supporters to march to the building following his claims that it had been "statistically impossible" for him to have lost the 2020 election.
"Tell him, if he comes here, we're going to the White House," Pelosi joked at one point in the newly released footage.
"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out," Pelosi declared later in the clip. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out, and I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."
The video was shot by the House Speaker's daughter Alexandra Pelosi, who is a documentary filmmaker.
In other footage of the January 6 insurgency, Pelosi appeared shocked when she was told that the other representatives were putting on tear gas masks in preparation for a potential attack.
"There has to be some way to maintain the sense that people have, that there is some security or some confidence that government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States," the congresswoman told a staffer. "Did we go back into session?"
"We did go back into session, but now apparently everyone is putting on tear gas masks to prepare for a breach," the staff member replied.
"They're putting on their ... Do you believe this?" Pelosi asked.
On Thursday, October 13, the House January 6 committee voted to subpoena Trump to testify on the shocking insurgency.
"This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions," Rep. Bennie Thompson said, claiming they had an "obligation" to hear the former president's testimony.
"He’s required to answer to those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy," Thompson continued. "He’s required to answer to those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power."