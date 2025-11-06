or
Nancy Pelosi Retires From Politics: U.S. Representative Won't Seek Re-Election After 40-Year Career in Congress

Photo of Nancy Pelosi.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi announced she's retiring after 40 years in Congress.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Nancy Pelosi is ending her historic career in politics.

The 85-year-old United States representative announced on Thursday, November 6, that she's retiring after a 40-year career in Congress.

Pelosi — the only woman to ever serve as speaker of the House — confirmed in an almost six-minute video that she would not be seeking re-election in her San Francisco-based district come 2026.

Source: @TeamPelosi/X

Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement in a video shared to social media.

Expressing her deep love for San Francisco, Pelosi reminded members of her beloved city that there is "always much more work to be done" while making room for a new representative in her district.

Nancy Pelosi Has 'Cherished' Representing San Francisco

Image of Nancy Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987.

"Dear San Francisco," Pelosi began. "We are fortunate to live in the most beautiful and remarkable place on Earth. But the true magic of San Francisco? The San Franciscans."

"Here we don’t fear the future. We forge it," she continued, noting she's "cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress" for "decades" after being elected in 1987.

First Female Speaker of the House Retiring From Congress

Nancy Pelosi

Image of Nancy Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House.

Acknowledging how she was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House, Pelosi admitted, "It was a historic moment for our country and it was momentous for our community. It empowered me to bring home billions of dollars for our city and our state."

Elsewhere in the video, which reflected on the California city's incredible history, the Democratic politician declared: "I speak for the people of San Francisco. I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress."

Image of Nancy Pelosi said she's 'looking forward' to her 'final year of service.'
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi said she's 'looking forward' to her 'final year of service.'

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know: I will not be seeking re-election to Congress," she revealed.

Pelosi went on, "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative. As we go forward my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history, we have made progress, we have always led the way."

Nancy Pelosi Urges Americans to 'Keep Fighting'

Image of Nancy Pelosi thanked San Franciscans for 'trusting' her to be their 'voice.'
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi thanked San Franciscans for 'trusting' her to be their 'voice.'

The mother-of-five urged citizens of her city to remain "full participants in our democracy" and continue "fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."

"Thank you San Francisco, for trusting me to be your voice in Congress. May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America," Pelosi concluded.

