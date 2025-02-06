Former AOC's Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti Announces Congressional Run Against 'Paralyzed' and 'Unprepared' Nancy Pelosi, 84: 'America Is Stuck'

"I’ve got some news: I’ve decided to run against Nancy Pelosi to represent San Francisco in Congress," the 39-year-old said on social media. "I know some of you might be surprised that Speaker Emeritus Pelosi is running again, but she is — for her 21st term!"

Chakrabarti went on to criticize Pelosi and the Democratic Party's response to the current political landscape, stating, "Watching [Donald] Trump and Elon [Musk] freely unleash chaos in their illegal seizure of government, it’s become clear to me that the Democratic Party needs new leadership."

He emphasized the need for bold solutions to address the challenges faced by the American people today.