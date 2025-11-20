or
Article continues below advertisement
Nancy Pelosi Stands by Her Scathing Description of 'Vile' Donald Trump: 'I Could've Done Much Worse'

split photo of nancy pelosi and donald trump
Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi stood by her description of Donald Trump as a 'vile creature' during an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, November 19.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Pelosi's feud with Donald Trump shows no signs of dying down.

Days after the former House speaker described the president a "vile creature," Trump responded by calling her an "evil woman" during a White House Oval Office announcement on November 6, the same day she revealed her plans to retire from Congress.

Pelosi, 85, also referred to Trump, 79, as "the worst thing on the face of the Earth."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Pelosi Defends Donald Trump Insult

image of Donald Trump hit back at Nancy Pelosi's insult, dubbing her an 'evil woman' on November 6.
Source: mega

Donald Trump hit back at Nancy Pelosi's insult, dubbing her an 'evil woman' on November 6.

The politician then told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, November 19, that she was actually being polite in her scathing description of the 47th POTUS.

"I said that as a euphemism,” Pelosi told Cooper, before quipping, "I could’ve done much worse."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Pelosi Says Donald Trump Is 'Surrounded by Much Worse People' Now

image of Nancy Pelosi blasted Donald Trump's current administration.
Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi blasted Donald Trump's current administration.

Pelosi then ripped into Trump's inner circle, declaring, "He’s surrounded by much worse people than he was before [during his first term].”

The Democratic representative continued, "There was some check on him before, but I don’t see that now. I think the people that he has appointed are probably the worst Cabinet in history."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump's Feud Has Made Headlines

image of Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump have exchanged harsh words before.
Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump have exchanged harsh words before.

Pelosi, who has served as House speaker twice, has been an outspoken critic of the two-time president.

During Trump's first term, he posted a photo on X of Pelosi in which she could be seen confronting him during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on October 16, 2019. He captioned the photo, "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!"

Pelosi later revealed the former real estate mogul also told her she was a "third-grade politician."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nancy Pelosi threatened to punch Donald Trump ahead of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi threatened to punch Donald Trump ahead of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Notably, the congresswoman was photographed tearing up her copy of Trump's State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

She subsequently threatened to "punch" the president shortly after hearing his speech encouraging his supporters to charge the Capitol building.

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out," Pelosi declared in a video that was later released. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out, and I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America,' Donald Trump told Fox News.
Source: mega

'The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America,' Donald Trump told Fox News.

Upon hearing the news of Pelosi's plans to step down following the end of her current term in January 2027, Trump told Fox News: “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America."

He added, "She was evil, corrupt and only focused on bad things for our country."

