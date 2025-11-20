Nancy Pelosi Stands by Her Scathing Description of 'Vile' Donald Trump: 'I Could've Done Much Worse'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Nancy Pelosi's feud with Donald Trump shows no signs of dying down.
Days after the former House speaker described the president a "vile creature," Trump responded by calling her an "evil woman" during a White House Oval Office announcement on November 6, the same day she revealed her plans to retire from Congress.
Pelosi, 85, also referred to Trump, 79, as "the worst thing on the face of the Earth."
Nancy Pelosi Defends Donald Trump Insult
The politician then told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, November 19, that she was actually being polite in her scathing description of the 47th POTUS.
"I said that as a euphemism,” Pelosi told Cooper, before quipping, "I could’ve done much worse."
Nancy Pelosi Says Donald Trump Is 'Surrounded by Much Worse People' Now
Pelosi then ripped into Trump's inner circle, declaring, "He’s surrounded by much worse people than he was before [during his first term].”
The Democratic representative continued, "There was some check on him before, but I don’t see that now. I think the people that he has appointed are probably the worst Cabinet in history."
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump's Feud Has Made Headlines
Pelosi, who has served as House speaker twice, has been an outspoken critic of the two-time president.
During Trump's first term, he posted a photo on X of Pelosi in which she could be seen confronting him during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on October 16, 2019. He captioned the photo, "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!"
Pelosi later revealed the former real estate mogul also told her she was a "third-grade politician."
Notably, the congresswoman was photographed tearing up her copy of Trump's State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.
She subsequently threatened to "punch" the president shortly after hearing his speech encouraging his supporters to charge the Capitol building.
"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out," Pelosi declared in a video that was later released. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out, and I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."
Upon hearing the news of Pelosi's plans to step down following the end of her current term in January 2027, Trump told Fox News: “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America."
He added, "She was evil, corrupt and only focused on bad things for our country."