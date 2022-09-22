OK Magazine
Donald Trump Slams New York State Attorney General's Lawsuit As Nothing But A 'Witch Hunt'

donald trump legal team doj wanted jan documents
By:

Sep. 22 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

His favorite phrase! Donald Trump fired back at the New York State Attorney General's recent lawsuit as nothing more than a "witch hunt" — a term the controversial politician is notably fond of using.

Leticia James announced on Wednesday, September 21, she had filed a 220 page lawsuit against Trump, his businesses and three of his children, claiming they were all guilty of business and tax related fraud.

donald trump legal team doj wanted jan documents
Source: mega

"The complaint demonstrates that Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us," James explained during a press conference, announcing the suit.

"These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization -- including by Mr. Trump himself," the legal papers read.

donald trumpslams leticia james
Source: mega

Trump responded to her accusations, insinuating her lawsuit was filed for personal, political reasons because James is a Democrat.

"She campaigned on it. Four years ago was a vicious campaign and she just talked about Trump and we're going to indict him, we're going to get him," Trump told reporters in a recent interview. "She knew nothing about me. I never heard of her."

Added the embattled businessman, "This is just a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump Tower."

new york attorney general sues donald trump business fraud
Source: mega

Alongside the accusations slung at James, the father-of-five also claimed the legal proceedings were unwarranted because his company's monetary disclosures reportedly told other financial institutions that their information on their earnings and worth was only estimated.

"We have a disclaimer right on the front," he noted. "'You're at your own risk.' ... 'Be careful because it may not be accurate. It may be way off.' ... 'Get your own people. Use your own appraisers. Use your own lawyers. Don't rely on us'."

Source: OK!

Trump spoke to Fox News, quotes per CNN.

