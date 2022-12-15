Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Opens Up About The 'Chaotic' Months Leading To Her Death

"I was trying to get her to eat. I was trying to get her to exercise,” he remembered. “I handled her medications and had to make sure she had what she needed. I was trying every way I could."

In hindsight, Strickland said he wished that he would have taken a more gentle approach to looking after his longtime love considering her struggles.

"If I had known where she was, I would've been much softer on her," he explained. "I would've been gentler and more understanding instead of tired and exhausted because it was wearing me out, too.”