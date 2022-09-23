A Daughter's Heartbreak: Wynonna Judd Recalls Wondering If She Missed Warning Signs Of Her Mother Naomi Judd's Impending Suicide

"I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better," she continued. "And that's what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn't. That's why it's such a shock."

STAR-STUDDED LINE UP OF GUESTS JOIN WYNONNA JUDD'S UPCOMING TOUR FOLLOWING MOTHER NAOMI'S ALLEGED SUICIDE

Wynonna added that even months after her death, she still "feel[s] her nudging" her. "And sometimes, I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?'"