Wynonna Judd Admits She Still Talks To Late Mom Naomi Judd, Calls It 'Devastatingly Beautiful' To Perform Their Duets Alone

"It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," she shared. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it."

Wynonna, 58, is also making it her mission to spread awareness on mental illness, something her mother struggled with for most of her life and ultimately led to her suicide at age 76. The matriarch dealt with depression, bipolar disorder and PTSD, and even though she was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medications, she was never able to fully overcome her demons.