Naomi Judd Once Shot a Gun at Husband Larry Strickland After Learning He Cheated on Her

Naomi Judd and her widower husband, Larry Strickland, were married for 33 years before she died in 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While they stayed together through sickness and health, the couple endured a great deal of marital strife.

In the family’s new docuseries, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, Strickland confirmed his late wife once shot him after she found out he had cheated on her.

“Well, it really happened,” he said. “That’s all I can say. That’s all I'm gonna say. It happened.”