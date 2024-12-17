Naomi Watts All Smiles as She Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Lacy Red Bodysuit: Photos

"Over the course of my career as an actor, I’ve outrun tsunamis and come face-to-face with 'King Kong.' But nothing prepared me for early menopause," she wrote on the website.

"I'd wake up in the middle of the night, drenched in sweat. My skin was dry and itchy. My hormones were all over the place," she continued. "I remember feeling so confused and alone, like I didn’t have control over my own body. I created Stripes because we deserve support, solutions, and the space to figure it all out. Because while menopause may be part of midlife, midlife is a lot more than just menopause."