Naomi Watts All Smiles as She Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Lacy Red Bodysuit: Photos
Naomi Watts is absolutely gorgeous at 56!
The Ring actress donned lacy red lingerie in a new ad campaign for her brand Stripes Beauty. In the short clip shared to her Instagram Story on December 17, Watts smiled for the camera and danced in a bathroom while rubbing the brand's hydrating vitamin C body oil on her arms.
"Dancing through the Holiday chaos... the only thing keeping us sane right now!" the caption read. "Free express shipping ends 12/20 at 1PM MST #StripesBeauty #HolidayGifts."
Watts founded Stripes Beauty in 2022 to "make change, inspire individual confidence, and help generations prepare for and navigate menopause."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Over the course of my career as an actor, I’ve outrun tsunamis and come face-to-face with 'King Kong.' But nothing prepared me for early menopause," she wrote on the website.
"I'd wake up in the middle of the night, drenched in sweat. My skin was dry and itchy. My hormones were all over the place," she continued. "I remember feeling so confused and alone, like I didn’t have control over my own body. I created Stripes because we deserve support, solutions, and the space to figure it all out. Because while menopause may be part of midlife, midlife is a lot more than just menopause."
Watts spoke further on experiencing the uncomfortable symptoms of early menopause at only 36 years old in a June interview.
"I had irregular periods, night sweats and I certainly told doctors about it, but they didn't chalk that up to being anything other than stress or something because of course, 36, no way, you're far too young," she explained to People. "My skin started going berserk. I had irritable, itchy, sensitive skin. I was in this loop of not knowing enough about my health and I just started googling and figuring it out on my own."
One frustrating symptom those with menopause can experience is difficulty sleeping. In response, Stripes released a supplement "clinically proven to address" the sleep issues that often come with perimenopause and menopause.
"As women, we know how crucial a good night's sleep is to our health, especially as we navigate the hormonal changes that come with aging," Watts told Daily Mail earlier this year. "That's why I'm excited to introduce The Dream Date, a new sleep supplement designed to naturally and effectively combat insomnia, night sweats, and other sleep disturbances."