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Naomi Watts, 57, Goes Braless in White Tank Top as She Snaps Makeup-Free Selfie

Composite photo of Naomi Watts.
Source: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts started summer off strong with a series of stunning selfies.

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July 5 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Naomi Watts is aging like fine wine — and she's going braless while doing it.

The stunning actress took to Instagram on Friday, July 3, with a series of sweet snaps highlighting her favorite recent moments as she bid farewell to the spring season.

"Summer begins- Bye bye June ♥️," the 57-year-old captioned her post.

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Image of Naomi Watts married her husband, Billy Crudup, in 2023.
Source: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts married her husband, Billy Crudup, in 2023.

Watts' Instagram carousel of images kicked off with a photo of the Mulholland Drive actress smiling alongside her husband, Billy Crudup, whom she tied the knot with in 2023.

In the picture, the lovebirds posed in front of a scenic waterfront background, as Crudup had his arm around his wife's shoulder.

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'Show Some Skin'

Image of Naomi Watts ditched her bra in a white tank top while snapping a recent selfie.
Source: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts ditched her bra in a white tank top while snapping a recent selfie.

The image that stole the show, however, was a selfie snapped by Watts in a similarly scenic backdrop.

The selfie featured Watts flashing a soft smile while going braless and makeup-free in a white tank top. The shirt displayed encouraging text that read, "Show some skin. You've earned it."

The inspiring message perfectly matched the vibe of Watts' care-free post, as she appeared overly confident and comfortable in her skin throughout the series of snaps.

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Braless and Beautiful

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Image of Naomi Watts' nipples could be seen poking through her top in another photo.
Source: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts' nipples could be seen poking through her top in another photo.

This wasn't the only photo Watts went braless for in her latest social media upload either, as her nipples could be seen poking through a shimmering long-sleeved top in another selfie shared at the end of the July 3 slideshow.

In the photo, Watts kept a serious face while taking a picture of herself in front of a bathroom mirror and wearing the glimmering beige design. She looked tired in the snap, with her blonde hair appearing a bit tousled.

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Naomi Watts' Kids Are All Grown Up

Image of Naomi Watts shared a photo with her son, Sasha Schreiber.
Source: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts shared a photo with her son, Sasha Schreiber.

Other images showcased Watts in fashionable attire and a couple candids of her kids, Sasha, turning 19, and Kai, 17, whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber.

The Love Story actress additionally shared a clip from her attendance at a Pride Month celebration.

In the comments section of Watts' post, fans and friends gushed over the Hollywood star while flooding her with praise.

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Naomi Watts Flooded With Praise

Source: @naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts is aging like fine wine!

"Thanks for being such an awesome role model in so many ways for women and girls. I love that you're able to share bending the boundaries and saying f--- it to so many conditioned norms and expectations of women. Inspirational!" one admirer expressed, as another added, "Beautiful photos! I love the words on your tank top, after 60 I definitely earned it, applying moisturizer is now my cardio 😉."

Meanwhile, a third supporter stated, "I love that you don’t do any of that plastic surgery nonsense."

"Beautiful. Every single frame. ❤️," pal and fellow A-lister Michelle Pfeiffer penned.

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