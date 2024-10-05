Twins! Naomi Watts Brings Look-alike Son Sasha, 17, as Her Date to New York Film Festival Premiere of 'The Friend': Photos
Naomi Watts brought her look-alike to the premiere of her new film The Friend.
On Thursday, October 3, the Babe alum, 56, strutted the red carpet alongside her son, Sasha, 17.
At the New York Film Festival event, Watts wore a corseted black gown with a voluminous skirt, while her offspring matched in a black jacket, shirt and pants.
The youngster looked all grown up and towered quite a few inches above the actress. The mother-son duo smiled together on the carpet with their arms around each other.
After the snapshots went viral, fans couldn’t help but notice how much Sasha resembles the matriarch.
“So tall... & he got his mum's looks... & seems close to his mum which is awesome, what a cutie,” one person wrote, “I remember when he was like a lil kid!”
In Watts’ new film, which played at Alice Tully Hall, she plays a novelist and writing teacher whose life changes when one of her pals bequeaths their Great Dane to her.
The dog even made an appearance at the premiere and took some adorable photos alongside the blonde beauty.
The mother-of-two shares son Sasha and daughter Kai with ex Liev Schreiber, whom she dated from 2005-2016. The star then began dating actor Billy Crudup in 2017 and the couple tied the knot in 2023.
As OK! previously reported, at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Watts and Crudup shared how they make time for each other amid their busy work schedules.
“We were talking about it this morning, what a power couple we were,” Crudup said sarcastically. “It’s incredibly gratifying to be by her side."
The Eat Pray Love alum, 56, noted that he and Watts have "no competitive vibes at all" when it comes to professional advice.
"We talk about work quite a bit and we'll run through ideas that we'll have for scenes or characters," he shared.
Watts chimed in, noting that their fun relationship feels "natural" to her.
“It’s much easier to do this with someone,” she said of attending the Emmys as a first-time nominee for her role as Babe Paley in FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.
At the event, Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor Emmy award for his role as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show. In his acceptance speech, he gushed over Watts.
“I’m happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife,” he stated. "Who also happens to be an immigrant, and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated. And she starts businesses too, so it's nice to be by her side."