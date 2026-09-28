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NASCAR Feud Erupts as Corey Heim Says He Was Punched in the Face by Treyten Lapcevich's Racing Team After Crash at Martinsville Speedway

Photo of Corey Heim
Source: MEGA

Corey Heim was punched by members of Treyten Lapcevich’s racing team after a crash at Martinsville Speedway.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:22 a.m. ET

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Corey Heim addressed an altercation involving members of Treyten Lapcevich's racing team after a late-race collision at Martinsville Speedway.

After the incident, the NASCAR driver appeared unfazed as he reflected on the confrontation.

"Solid effort, but at least make it count next time," he wrote on X alongside a photo of himself giving the camera a thumbs-up.

The confrontation followed the 2026 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in Ridgeway, Virginia, on Saturday, September 26, where Heim finished third, and Caden Kvapil took the win.

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Corey Heim and Treyten Lapcevich Clash During Race

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Image of Corey Heim addressed the Martinsville Speedway altercation via his X account on social media.
Source: MEGA

Corey Heim addressed the Martinsville Speedway altercation via his X account on social media.

Heim, 24, and Lapcevich, 22, battled for position late in the race.

The Toyota driver's car appeared to make contact with the rear of Lapcevich’s vehicle, allowing Kvapil to move ahead.

The two cars continued to make contact after crossing the finish line. Heim’s vehicle eventually went over Lapcevich’s car, leading to a collision that left both race cars badly damaged.

The video went viral, posted on Floracing's X account.

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Image of Corey Heim explaining his side of the collision, saying Treyten Lapcevich tried to smush him into the curb during the race.
Source: MEGA

Corey Heim explaining his side of the collision, saying Treyten Lapcevich tried to smush him into the curb during the race.

Heim later explained how he viewed the collision.

"I really don’t know. He tried to smush me into the curb and then my tire hopped his tire," he said, per NASCAR.

"As you can see, I’ve got nowhere to go. He just completely turns left and then I hop his tire, so I don’t know what he was doing. It is what it is. It’s Late Model racing," he added.

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Treyten Lapcevich's Racing Team Confronts Corey Heim

Image of Corey Heim was approached by members of Treyten Lapcevich’s racing team near the hot dog stand as punches were thrown.
Source: MEGA

Corey Heim was approached by members of Treyten Lapcevich’s racing team near the hot dog stand as punches were thrown.

The tension continued after the drivers climbed out of their cars.

Lapcevich walked toward Heim before car owner Chad Bryant stopped him, according to viral footage from the Short Track Scene account shared on X.

Even so, members of Lapcevich's Chad Bryant Racing team later started approaching the 23XI Racing driver near the speedway’s hot dog stand.

Viral footage posted on X showed punches being thrown as Heim held up his arms and moved away from the group.

The confrontation was eventually broken up.

Treyten Lapcevich Explains His Reaction To Corey Heim Clash

Image of Corey Heim’s Martinsville Speedway clash prompted Treyten Lapcevich to clarify his reaction.
Source: MEGA

Corey Heim’s Martinsville Speedway clash prompted Treyten Lapcevich to clarify his reaction.

Lapcevich later shared his perspective that he "wasn’t interested in fighting" and expressed what he wanted from the encounter.

"I was pretty calm even by the time I got to our pit stall there," he said, per Short Track Scene.

"I mean, just disappointed, obviously," he added.

He also explained why the incident left him frustrated.

"Disappointed in Corey as a racer, a person. Obviously, angry about what he did on the track there," he continued.

"He was running into everyone all night. Like, you saw him, how he was racing with Caden, how he was racing with Lee. Like, Cup guy or not, it doesn’t matter to me, and we’re all the same out here when we get to the track," Lapcevich added.

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