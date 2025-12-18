Natalee Holloway's Killer Joran van der Sloot Stable After 'Severely Injuring' Himself While Trying to Commit Suicide in Prison: Report
Joran van der Sloot is in stable condition after trying to commit suicide in prison.
According to a new report, Natalee Holloway's killer was "found severely injured" in his cell at Peru’s Challapalca maximum-security facility.
Joran van der Sloot Was Found by Prison Guards
Prison staff found van der Sloot with a blanket tied around his neck while serving breakfast to inmates and provided immediate assistance. The murderer was said to be in stable condition but is still in medical care.
As OK! reported, after he was stable enough, van der Sloot gave a recorded interview where he admitted he "didn’t want to live anymore" while behind bars.
Joran van der Sloot Complained About Prison Life
“Every day I see that the situation is getting worse for us inmates,” he said. “You can't be with your family, you can't touch them or hug them.” He was transferred to the prison in 2023.
A report claimed the convicted murderer appeared detached and even smiled during the interview.
Inside Joran van der Sloot's Crimes
Holloway was just 18 years old when she disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005.
Van der Sloot was the last person to have seen Holloway alive, as they left a bar together, but he never admitted to murdering the Alabama resident at the time during questioning.
Her body was never recovered, but in 2014, she was declared legally dead.
In 2010, van der Sloot contacted Holloway's parents and tried to extort them for $250,000 in exchange for alleged information about her remains.
That same year, he was arrested for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru, and he was eventually sentenced to nearly three decades in prison.
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Murdering Natalee Holloway
In 2023 during his extortion case, he finally confessed to murdering Holloway and gave a timeline of what went down that night. Van der Sloot said he and Holloway went to the beach after the bar and began kissing when he tried to advance things sexually.
Holloway refused and fought back, prompting him to start attacking her, as he admitted he kicked her in the face and struck her head with a cinder block. He then disposed of her body by tossing it into the ocean.
Van der Sloot was given a 20-year sentence in the extortion case, which is being served concurrently with his murder conviction.