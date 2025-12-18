Natalee Holloway's Killer Joran van der Sloot Stable After 'Severely Injuring' Himself While Trying to Commit Suicide in Prison: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Joran van der Sloot is in stable condition after trying to commit suicide in prison. According to a new report, Natalee Holloway's killer was "found severely injured" in his cell at Peru’s Challapalca maximum-security facility.

Joran van der Sloot Was Found by Prison Guards

Source: mega Joran van der Sloot tried to kill himself while in a Peru prison.

Prison staff found van der Sloot with a blanket tied around his neck while serving breakfast to inmates and provided immediate assistance. The murderer was said to be in stable condition but is still in medical care. As OK! reported, after he was stable enough, van der Sloot gave a recorded interview where he admitted he "didn’t want to live anymore" while behind bars.

Joran van der Sloot Complained About Prison Life

Source: mega The killer complained about prison conditions and not being able to see his family while behind bars.

“Every day I see that the situation is getting worse for us inmates,” he said. “You can't be with your family, you can't touch them or hug them.” He was transferred to the prison in 2023. A report claimed the convicted murderer appeared detached and even smiled during the interview.

Inside Joran van der Sloot's Crimes

Source: mega Holloway was 18 when she disappeared in Aruba.

Holloway was just 18 years old when she disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005. Van der Sloot was the last person to have seen Holloway alive, as they left a bar together, but he never admitted to murdering the Alabama resident at the time during questioning. Her body was never recovered, but in 2014, she was declared legally dead.

Source: mega The killer didn't confess to murdering Holloway until 2023.

In 2010, van der Sloot contacted Holloway's parents and tried to extort them for $250,000 in exchange for alleged information about her remains. That same year, he was arrested for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru, and he was eventually sentenced to nearly three decades in prison.

Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Murdering Natalee Holloway

Source: mega Van der Sloot said he dumped Holloway's body in the ocean, but it was never recovered.