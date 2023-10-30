Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot Travels Back to Peru After Bombshell Murder Confession

Joran van der Sloot was escorted by authorities to Birmingham International Airport and is believed to be on his way to Peru after confessing to murdering Natalee Holloway.

The 36-year-old was released from Shelby County Jail on Monday morning, October 30, and is expected to return to a prison in Peru to serve out the remainder of his sentence he had already been serving for the 2010 murder of college student Stephany Flores.