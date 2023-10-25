Natalee Holloway's Brother Threatens to 'Whoop' Sister's Killer Joran van der Sloot If He Ever Walks Free
Natalee Holloway's brother, Matt, warned her killer, Joran van der Sloot, that he'd be in danger if he ever walks free.
In a new interview published on Wednesday, October 25, the younger sibling of the teenager who was brutally slaughtered in Aruba in 2005 sent a message to the Dutch murderer, who confessed to her killing nearly 20 years after her disappearance.
Matt threatened Joran with a promise to "whoop his a--" the day he potentially walks free from police custody — which won't happen for a couple of decades now that the convicted murderer struck a plea deal last week.
Joran was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Alabama after he pled guilty to extortion and wire fraud in connection to his 2005 slaying of Natalee. He will be serving his sentence concurrently alongside the 22 years remaining in his sentence for the 2010 murder of college student Stephany Flores Ramírez in Lima, Peru, where he additionally has drug trafficking charges.
The 36-year-old's release date is currently scheduled for June 2045.
He'll be 57 by then, and Natalee's brother, who was only a sophomore when his sister left for a high school graduation trip and never came home, vows to be waiting for him.
Elsewhere in the interview with a news publication, Matt said he doesn't believe Joran's claims that he's found religion in the years since he had the blood of at least two different women on his hands.
As a former correctional officer, Matt is aware many inmates do find a higher spirit once behind bars, though he is certain Joran is filled with lies and only admitted to killing Natalee after all these years for selfish reasons.
As for how Joran got away with kicking Natalee in the face and smashing her head in with a cinder block, Matt is convinced it has to do with his father's power in Aruba.
"I think it’s because his dad… being Chief Justice on the island," Matt insisted of Joran's high-profile attorney father.
"I 100 percent believe he had interference in the investigation process — that he was able to be above the law. Corruption 100 percent. I have no doubt," Matt reiterated.
"It would take the country of Aruba to come prove to us and the world that there was not corruption. The burden is on them, not us," he noted. "It's really disappointing that Aruba authorities had a killer in their custody and he got away with murder."
"Essentially what that tells me is, if you want to kill somebody, go to Aruba, you can get away with it," Matt declared.
While Matt and his family will always have anger that Joran killed their innocent loved one after she rejected his sexual advances, the Holloways have found a bit of peace in the conclusion of the nearly two-decade long case.
"She feels that she can finally rest, take a deep breath and go sit on the sidelines for a bit," Matt revealed of his mother Beth's reaction to Joran's confession.
TMZ interviewed Natalee's brother, Matt.