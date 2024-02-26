Natalee Holloway's Brother Recalls Horrific Search for His Sister's Body in Aruba Nearly 20 Years After Teen's Murder
Natalee Holloway's brother, Matthew, will never forget the traumatic moments following his sister's 2005 disappearance.
Appearing in the upcoming Peacock documentary Pathological: The Lies of Joran van Der Sloot, the younger sibling of the teenager infamously murdered by Joran van der Sloot in Aruba nearly 20 years ago, spoke out about the horrific initial days his family spent desperately searching for their loved one after she vanished.
"I remember my dad jumping down into a landfill and just physically ripping open trash bags," Matthew recalled in a teaser for the docuseries, which airs on Tuesday, February 27. "Moving large appliances, picking up stuff with his bare hands, and just searching for Natalee's body. Dad was in that 100 percent and seeing that was really powerful."
Despite extensive efforts, Natalee's body was never found.
"I had a gut feeling that, just as a parent, you have that feeling that she's not here anymore," the late teen’s dad, Dave, shared of his daughter, who had been on vacation with her classmates celebrating their high school graduation when the tragedy occurred.
He continued: "But on the other hand, I had to convince everybody else that I had the wrong feelings. That maybe we would find her alive. But I had a sinking feeling that things aren't right."
The docuseries not only features emotional interviews with Natalee’s family, but also dives into Joran’s 2010 murder of 21-year-old Persian college student Stephany Flores, as well as the killer’s lifelong pattern of pathological lying and violence.
Per Peacock, the true crime series also offers "rare interviews with victims' family members, eyewitnesses and experts on the criminal mind” and comes just three months after Joran was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the extortion of Natalee’s mom, Beth.
In 2010, Joran promised information about the location of Natalee’s remains, in addition to details regarding her death, in exchange for $250,000.
While he confessed to killing the 18-year-old girl during his recent trial, the statute of limitations in Aruba is only 12 years, meaning he can no longer be directly charged for the brutal slaying of Natalee.
During the October court hearing, Beth had the chance to speak directly to her daughter's murderer.
"You are a killer," she informed Joran. "I want you to remember that every time that jail door slams."
In an interview published the same month as the trial, Matt warned his sister's killer he plans to "whoop his a--" if Joran were to ever walk free.
Joran, 36, currently has a scheduled release date of June 2045.