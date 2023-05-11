OK! SPECIAL REPORT: The Natalee Holloway Mystery: How an Island Celebration Ended in Horror and Tears

What was meant to be a well-deserved vacation of fun in the sun exploded into unimaginable tragedy for Natalee Holloway and her family when the 18-year-old vanished into thin air while on a graduation trip to Aruba.

The sensational case gripped the nation and the Alabama blonde beauty became a focal point of America’s prayers.

But 18 years after Natalee’s heartbreaking disappearance, no one has been brought to justice, despite little doubt as to the identity of her savage killer.

On May 26, 2005, the honor student and 124 other teenagers from Holloway’s graduating class of Mountain Brook High School, just outside Birmingham, embarked on a dream getaway to the tiny Caribbean island playground, part of the Dutch Antilles.