Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Is 'Struggling To Come To Terms' With Negative DNA Results: 'These Tests Don't Lie'

Julia even went so far as to sit down for interviews with outlets and appear on Dr. Phil to plead to the McCann family to give her a chance to prove she was their daughter.

However, after ancestry tests confirmed she was from Poland and likely had no relation to Madeleine, psychologist and private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson admitted she advised Julia to let the fantasy go.

"Julia has had a difficult childhood, we know she has been sexually abused, she has been very open about this, and my investigation uncovered legal records proving that this was true," she said in a recent interview.