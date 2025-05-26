Natalie Portman Makes a Splash in Cannes With Mystery Man After Benjamin Millipied Divorce
Natalie Portman is making waves in the sun-soaked French Riviera, enjoying time by the water with a mystery man following her recent divorce from Benjamin Millepied.
The acclaimed actress was spotted in a bikini during a leisurely day out, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.
The 43-year-old star was in high spirits while frolicking in the ocean, as photos released by a news outlet on May 19 show her leaping off a diving board into the refreshing waters. Sporting her hair pulled back at times and then down as she took the plunge, Portman beamed with excitement during her thrilling aquatic adventure.
In one snapshot, the Star Wars alum walked alongside her companion, who wore colorful striped swim shorts. It's unclear whether he's a romantic interest or simply a friend enjoying the day with the actress.
Portman was in Europe for the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where she recently turned heads on the red carpet on May 16. The Oscar winner dazzled in a stunning Dior gown, a true masterpiece of fashion. The floor-length strapless dress featured elegant black fabric adorned with delicate silver embellishments reminiscent of a theatrical scene.
"Always impressed by the level of care and imagination that goes into @MariaGraziaChiuri's designs — a recreation of the classic 1951 Robe Mexique by Christian Dior," Portman shared on May 17 in an Instagram post celebrating the design.
In addition to her fashion triumphs, the May December actress recently celebrated her film Arco during the festival, where she lent her voice to the production and took on a producing role as well.
Portman made headlines again when she was cast in the upcoming romantic comedy Good S--, joining actors Mark Ruffalo and Tucker Pillsbury. In the film, she plays Ally, a successful couples therapist entangled in a love triangle involving a man ten years her senior and another who is half her age.
"Is it risky to get into business with Lena Dunham at a time when Lena is not the most beloved or celebrated figure in Hollywood? Sure, and Natalie knows it," a close friend told a news outlet in April. "Is Natalie rolling the dice a little with this thing? Yeah, but there's also a huge financial upside for her if people like the movie."
The source added, "This kind of move has paid off for her before, like when she made Black Swan 15 years ago and it became a massive worldwide box office hit."
With Netflix reportedly outbidding Warner Bros., Amazon and Apple, the film's rights were sold for a whopping $55 million.
Following her March divorce from Millepied, 47, after 12 years of marriage, Portman's career appears to be thriving. The couple parted ways in August 2023, amidst rumors of infidelity that the choreographer allegedly committed with Camille Étienne.
While Portman previously described the cheating allegations as "terrible" in February 2024, neither she nor Millepied has confirmed or denied the claims.