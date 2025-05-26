or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Natalie Portman
OK LogoNEWS

Natalie Portman Makes a Splash in Cannes With Mystery Man After Benjamin Millipied Divorce

Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: Mega

Natalie Portman enjoyed beachside fun with a mystery man during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival following her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Portman is making waves in the sun-soaked French Riviera, enjoying time by the water with a mystery man following her recent divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

The acclaimed actress was spotted in a bikini during a leisurely day out, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

The 43-year-old star was in high spirits while frolicking in the ocean, as photos released by a news outlet on May 19 show her leaping off a diving board into the refreshing waters. Sporting her hair pulled back at times and then down as she took the plunge, Portman beamed with excitement during her thrilling aquatic adventure.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: Mega

Natalie Portman soaked up the sun while vacationing amid the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

In one snapshot, the Star Wars alum walked alongside her companion, who wore colorful striped swim shorts. It's unclear whether he's a romantic interest or simply a friend enjoying the day with the actress.

Portman was in Europe for the prestigious 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where she recently turned heads on the red carpet on May 16. The Oscar winner dazzled in a stunning Dior gown, a true masterpiece of fashion. The floor-length strapless dress featured elegant black fabric adorned with delicate silver embellishments reminiscent of a theatrical scene.

"Always impressed by the level of care and imagination that goes into @MariaGraziaChiuri's designs — a recreation of the classic 1951 Robe Mexique by Christian Dior," Portman shared on May 17 in an Instagram post celebrating the design.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: Mega

Natalie Portman celebrated her film 'Arco' at the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her fashion triumphs, the May December actress recently celebrated her film Arco during the festival, where she lent her voice to the production and took on a producing role as well.

Portman made headlines again when she was cast in the upcoming romantic comedy Good S--, joining actors Mark Ruffalo and Tucker Pillsbury. In the film, she plays Ally, a successful couples therapist entangled in a love triangle involving a man ten years her senior and another who is half her age.

MORE ON:
Natalie Portman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: Mega

Natalie Portman will star in Lena Dunham rom-com 'Good S--' with Mark Ruffalo and Tucker Pillsbury.

Article continues below advertisement

"Is it risky to get into business with Lena Dunham at a time when Lena is not the most beloved or celebrated figure in Hollywood? Sure, and Natalie knows it," a close friend told a news outlet in April. "Is Natalie rolling the dice a little with this thing? Yeah, but there's also a huge financial upside for her if people like the movie."

The source added, "This kind of move has paid off for her before, like when she made Black Swan 15 years ago and it became a massive worldwide box office hit."

With Netflix reportedly outbidding Warner Bros., Amazon and Apple, the film's rights were sold for a whopping $55 million.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: Mega

Natalie Portman shares two kids with ex Benjamin Millepied.

Following her March divorce from Millepied, 47, after 12 years of marriage, Portman's career appears to be thriving. The couple parted ways in August 2023, amidst rumors of infidelity that the choreographer allegedly committed with Camille Étienne.

While Portman previously described the cheating allegations as "terrible" in February 2024, neither she nor Millepied has confirmed or denied the claims.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.