Natalie Portman Makes a Splash in Cannes With Mystery Man After Benjamin Millipied Divorce

Natalie Portman is making waves in the sun-soaked French Riviera, enjoying time by the water with a mystery man following her recent divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

The acclaimed actress was spotted in a bikini during a leisurely day out, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

The 43-year-old star was in high spirits while frolicking in the ocean, as photos released by a news outlet on May 19 show her leaping off a diving board into the refreshing waters. Sporting her hair pulled back at times and then down as she took the plunge, Portman beamed with excitement during her thrilling aquatic adventure.