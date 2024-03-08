Split Shocker: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Finalize Divorce After Actress Quietly Filed Amid Affair Rumors
Sometimes the rumors are true. Amid speculation Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were going through a rift in their marriage, the A-listers have shockingly finalized their divorce after secretively separating last year.
Portman, 42, quietly filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, eight months ago — notably around the same time her husband of 11 years' alleged affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne was exposed.
The May December star submitted a petition to legally end her marriage in July. The split was officially settled last month in France, where the exes live with their children, son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7, Portman's rep confirmed to a news publication on Friday, March 8.
Following her heartbreaking split, a friend of Portman provided an update on how the award-winning actress is holding up.
"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," the Black Swan star's pal expressed to the news outlet.
The insider continued: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."
Portman and the director/choreographer remain focused on keeping their kids as happy as possible throughout this new chapter.
"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," the confidante explained. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."
Though the split was settled secretively, Portman hasn't been spotted publicly with her wedding ring in quite some time.
The Thor actress' finger was first seen bare last spring after her ex-husband's "short-lived" affair was exposed.
Several sources had said Millepied and Portman were trying to repair their relationship since then, however, it seems nothing could save their broken marriage.
"She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal. Natalie finally decided that she couldn’t be married to Benjamin anymore," an insider dished in January, confirming she was "officially pulling the plug on her marriage."
Just last month, the No Strings Attached star briefly addressed highly-publicized speculation about the details of her former spouses' fling with another woman, calling the situation "terrible" and declaring she has "no desire to contribute to it," as OK! previously reported.
