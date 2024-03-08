Split Shocker: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Finalize Divorce After Actress Quietly Filed Amid Affair Rumors

Sometimes the rumors are true. Amid speculation Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were going through a rift in their marriage, the A-listers have shockingly finalized their divorce after secretively separating last year.

Portman, 42, quietly filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, eight months ago — notably around the same time her husband of 11 years' alleged affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne was exposed.