Natalie Portman 'Hopes' Ex-Husband Benjamin Millepied Is 'Happy' After Dancer Was Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman in Paris: Source
Natalie Portman couldn’t care less about her ex-husband’s dating life.
According to an insider, the “Black Swan” actress is unfazed by Benjamin Millepied’s recent passionate kiss in Paris after the couple called it quits in August 2023.
“Natalie isn’t surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended. She thought he’d move on pretty quickly,” the source shared, referencing how their relationship allegedly soured because of his affair with climate activist Camille Étienne.
“[Portman] hopes Benjamin is happy,” the insider said of the actress’ reaction to seeing photos of her former spouse locking lips with a mystery woman in the French city on October 15.
A second source indicated, “Benjamin’s dating life doesn’t really have any bearing on Natalie. She’s super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends.”
A few months after the former lovers finalized their divorce, Portman shared her “gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again” on Instagram for her birthday.
On top of focusing on her pals, Portman is honed in on co-parenting her and Millepied’s two children, son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7.
Another source shared that the duo was “getting into the swing” of their arrangement shortly after their divorce. “Everything is moving smoothly so far,” they claimed.
Back in June, a confidante expressed that it took Portman time “to get her smile back after the divorce,” but she finally “turned a corner.”
“Natalie is her confident self [again],” they noted at the time, adding she had a “lighter step” and “more joy” in her eyes.
The exes originally met in 2010 while working on Black Swan together. Two years later, they tied the knot, however, they allegedly “started having problems” well before they called it off.
An insider claimed Portman “began to suspect infidelity” after Millepied started “taking work trips that didn’t add up.”
The Oscar winner was apparently “humiliated and utterly crushed by Benjamin’s behavior,” noting Portman “didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly.”
Despite the contention between the pair due to the circumstances of their split, Portman and Millepied are allegedly “being very civil toward each other for the kids.”
Portman previously raved about their tots on Instagram.
“I’m blessed by my kids who turned me into a mom and make me smile and laugh every single day,” she penned in May 2020. “Who make me appreciate my mom even more for all the invisible things she did for me that I realize now as I try to live up to her mothering.”
