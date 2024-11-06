or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Natalie Portman
OK LogoNEWS

Natalie Portman 'Hopes' Ex-Husband Benjamin Millepied Is 'Happy' After Dancer Was Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman in Paris: Source

Photo of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce in March.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Natalie Portman couldn’t care less about her ex-husband’s dating life.

According to an insider, the “Black Swan” actress is unfazed by Benjamin Millepied’s recent passionate kiss in Paris after the couple called it quits in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
natalie portman hopes ex benjamin millepied happy kissing woman paris
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Natalie Portman 'is super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends' after splitting from Benjamin Millepied.

Article continues below advertisement

“Natalie isn’t surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended. She thought he’d move on pretty quickly,” the source shared, referencing how their relationship allegedly soured because of his affair with climate activist Camille Étienne.

“[Portman] hopes Benjamin is happy,” the insider said of the actress’ reaction to seeing photos of her former spouse locking lips with a mystery woman in the French city on October 15.

Article continues below advertisement

A second source indicated, “Benjamin’s dating life doesn’t really have any bearing on Natalie. She’s super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends.”

A few months after the former lovers finalized their divorce, Portman shared her “gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again” on Instagram for her birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
natalie portman hopes ex benjamin millepied happy kissing woman paris
Source: MEGA

The insider shared that Benjamin Millepied's dating life 'doesn’t really have any bearing on Natalie.'

Article continues below advertisement

On top of focusing on her pals, Portman is honed in on co-parenting her and Millepied’s two children, son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7.

Another source shared that the duo was “getting into the swing” of their arrangement shortly after their divorce. “Everything is moving smoothly so far,” they claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in June, a confidante expressed that it took Portman time “to get her smile back after the divorce,” but she finally “turned a corner.”

“Natalie is her confident self [again],” they noted at the time, adding she had a “lighter step” and “more joy” in her eyes.

MORE ON:
Natalie Portman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
natalie portman hopes ex benjamin millepied happy kissing woman paris
Source: MEGA

On October 15, Benjamin Millepied was spotted kissing a mystery woman in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

The exes originally met in 2010 while working on Black Swan together. Two years later, they tied the knot, however, they allegedly “started having problems” well before they called it off.

An insider claimed Portman “began to suspect infidelity” after Millepied started “taking work trips that didn’t add up.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar winner was apparently “humiliated and utterly crushed by Benjamin’s behavior,” noting Portman “didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly.”

Despite the contention between the pair due to the circumstances of their split, Portman and Millepied are allegedly “being very civil toward each other for the kids.”

Article continues below advertisement
natalie portman hopes ex benjamin millepied happy kissing woman paris
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's marriage allegedly ended because the dancer had an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne.

Article continues below advertisement

Portman previously raved about their tots on Instagram.

“I’m blessed by my kids who turned me into a mom and make me smile and laugh every single day,” she penned in May 2020. “Who make me appreciate my mom even more for all the invisible things she did for me that I realize now as I try to live up to her mothering.”

Us Weekly reported on Portman's reaction to Millepied's dating life.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.