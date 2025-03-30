or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Natalie Portman
OK LogoNEWS

Natalie Portman Has Her 'Confidence' Back After Sparking Romance Rumors With Tanguy Destable

Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman was spotted wandering the romantic streets of Paris, hand-in-hand with heartthrob French musician Tanguy Destable.

By:

March 30 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Portman appears to be in a a fresh chapter of her love life!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: MEGA

After her much-publicized divorce, Natalie Portman was spotted wandering Paris with musician Tanguy Destable.,

Article continues below advertisement

Just months after finalizing her headline-grabbing divorce, the Oscar-winning star, 43, was spotted wandering the romantic streets of Paris, hand-in-hand with heartthrob French musician Tanguy Destable, 44.

"Natalie is very excited about this new romance," dished a source. "She’s got her confidence back in a big way."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman is excited about her new flame, an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tanguy Destable?

Destable, the French musician capturing Portman's attention, is known in the music scene as "Tepr."

He's established himself as a talented artist and producer, with a distinct electronic sound.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable sparked dating rumors.

MORE ON:
Natalie Portman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Portman’s Resurgence After Her Messy Divorce

Portman finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied in March 2024, ending their eleven-year marriage. Portman and Millepied share two children: son Aleph and daughter Amalia.

Portman filed for divorce in July 2023, following reports that Millepied had an affair with a younger woman, climate activist Camille Étienne, now 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the public has discussed the reasons for their split, Portman has chosen to handle the situation with dignity.

"Natalie went through h--- during her divorce, but she’s ready to love again and start over," revealed the insider, adding, “And anyone with eyes can see Tanguy is very special to her.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millipied in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Portman has been able to get through the ups and downs due to her friendship with Reese Witherspoon.

“Natalie would not be recommending books on social media without Reese’s encouragement and the example of Reese’s own super-successful book club,” another insider said of how Witherspoon has helped boost Portman up.

“It’s also been a weird coincidence that their marriages fell apart basically during the same period, and when the writing was on the wall for Natalie that she and Ben were through, Reese is one of the people who stepped up to be supportive of Natalie behind the scenes, helping her navigate some uncharted waters,” the source added, referencing the end of the Big Little Lies actress’ marriage to Jim Toth in 2023.

Portman has been able to be in better spirits due to Witherspoon's friendship.

“You sometimes hear Natalie make these remarks about how hard it is to create lasting friendships in Hollywood and how competitive being a leading lady in your forties can be,” the confidante stated. “It’s a bit self-pitying though, because Natalie has made a lot of actress friends over the years and especially in the last five years, Reese has been someone putting in work to coax Natalie out of her shell a little bit, just because they have so much in common.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.