Natalie Portman Has Her 'Confidence' Back After Sparking Romance Rumors With Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman appears to be in a a fresh chapter of her love life!
Just months after finalizing her headline-grabbing divorce, the Oscar-winning star, 43, was spotted wandering the romantic streets of Paris, hand-in-hand with heartthrob French musician Tanguy Destable, 44.
"Natalie is very excited about this new romance," dished a source. "She’s got her confidence back in a big way."
Who is Tanguy Destable?
Destable, the French musician capturing Portman's attention, is known in the music scene as "Tepr."
He's established himself as a talented artist and producer, with a distinct electronic sound.
Natalie Portman’s Resurgence After Her Messy Divorce
Portman finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied in March 2024, ending their eleven-year marriage. Portman and Millepied share two children: son Aleph and daughter Amalia.
Portman filed for divorce in July 2023, following reports that Millepied had an affair with a younger woman, climate activist Camille Étienne, now 26.
Though the public has discussed the reasons for their split, Portman has chosen to handle the situation with dignity.
"Natalie went through h--- during her divorce, but she’s ready to love again and start over," revealed the insider, adding, “And anyone with eyes can see Tanguy is very special to her.”
Additionally, Portman has been able to get through the ups and downs due to her friendship with Reese Witherspoon.
“Natalie would not be recommending books on social media without Reese’s encouragement and the example of Reese’s own super-successful book club,” another insider said of how Witherspoon has helped boost Portman up.
“It’s also been a weird coincidence that their marriages fell apart basically during the same period, and when the writing was on the wall for Natalie that she and Ben were through, Reese is one of the people who stepped up to be supportive of Natalie behind the scenes, helping her navigate some uncharted waters,” the source added, referencing the end of the Big Little Lies actress’ marriage to Jim Toth in 2023.
Portman has been able to be in better spirits due to Witherspoon's friendship.
“You sometimes hear Natalie make these remarks about how hard it is to create lasting friendships in Hollywood and how competitive being a leading lady in your forties can be,” the confidante stated. “It’s a bit self-pitying though, because Natalie has made a lot of actress friends over the years and especially in the last five years, Reese has been someone putting in work to coax Natalie out of her shell a little bit, just because they have so much in common.”