Beaming Natalie Portman Flies Solo in Paris Days After Husband Benjamin Millepied's Affair Scandal
What drama? Despite Natalie Portman's marriage now being looked at under a microscope, the A-list actress appeared as happy and carefree as ever during a recent outing.
Portman was seen beaming while out and about in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 3, at a soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes stadium.
Aside from cheering in the stands while stunning in a white button down under a plaid blazer, jeans, dark shades and bold red lipstick, Portman was seen laughing with other attendees and documenting the game on her phone.
The sighting came on the heels of her husband Benjamin Millepied's affair scandal, as it was reported one day prior that the French dancer allegedly had a secret romance with a 25-year-old woman.
Insiders spilled that Millepied is fighting to save his marriage after Portman discovered his affair with the young woman, who is believed to be a climate activist named Camille Étienne.
Though the couple — who wed in 2012 after meeting in 2009 on the set of her ballet movie Black Swan — separated last year, they had been trying to make their marriage work before Portman apparently learned of Millepied's cheating ways “in early March.”
"They have not split and are trying to work things out," an insider told a publication. "Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family."
"It was short-lived and it is over," the source close to the couple noted of his tryst.
They added of Portman: "She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids."
Just days before his scandal surfaced, Portman and Millepied were seen packing on the PDA while socializing with friends. On Monday, May 29, the complicated couple shared a kiss as they dined at the restaurant Georges in Paris — seemingly unaware of the drama that would ensue.
Meanwhile, photos of Millepied meeting Étienne at his office were taken days prior on May 24, two days before he and Portman were seen looking all loved-up at Beyoncé's concert.
