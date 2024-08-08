'NCIS' Actor Gabriel Olds Arrested on 7 Felony Sexual Assault Charges
NCIS actor Gabriel Olds, 52, has been arrested in Los Angeles, Calif., on seven felony sexual assault charges.
The arrest took place on Wednesday, August 7, relating to alleged crimes against at least three victims.
The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that Olds allegedly utilized his alumni status at Yale University and his Hollywood connections to lure women on dating apps.
The investigation began in 2023 when a woman reported that Olds had raped her. Subsequently, two more women came forward with similar claims dating back to 2013.
These women alleged that their interactions with Olds, which began as consensual dates that "descended into violent sexual assault."
Due to Olds’ travels as an actor, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide that have yet to come forward.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye star was taken into custody by West Bureau investigators around 9:40 a.m. near the area of Norway Lane and Norman Place in Brentwood.
Detective Brent Hopkins from the LAPD said, “Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”
Olds’ bail was set at $3.5 million.
According to law enforcement, the disgraced actor is still in custody.
Due to Olds' profession, detectives believe there could be other victims across the country and request anyone with information to come forward. Authorities are asking additional alleged victims or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Olds appeared in over 70 movies and TV shows since his acting career began in the late 1980s.
His first role was in the low-budget sci-fi comedy film 14 Going On 30, but he would go on to star in Party of Five, CSI, Law & Order, Charmed, Six Feet Under, Criminal Minds, Heroes, Private Practice, NCIS and its subsequent spinoffs: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.
The disgraced actor also did some voice-over work, appearing in massively popular video games such as The Last of Us: Part 2.
Olds is represented by Imperium 7 Talent Agency, a boutique agency, whose clients include Gina Gershon and Paula Patton.