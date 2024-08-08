'NCIS' Actor Gabriel Olds Arrested on 7 Felony Sexual Assault Charges

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that Olds allegedly utilized his alumni status at Yale University and his Hollywood connections to lure women on dating apps.

The investigation began in 2023 when a woman reported that Olds had raped her. Subsequently, two more women came forward with similar claims dating back to 2013.

These women alleged that their interactions with Olds, which began as consensual dates that "descended into violent sexual assault."

Due to Olds’ travels as an actor, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide that have yet to come forward.