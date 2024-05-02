Kevin Spacey Refuses to 'Be Attacked' in New Documentary as He Slams 'Dying' Network's 'Desperate Attempt for Ratings'

In the court of law, Kevin Spacey is a free and innocent man — but that hasn't stopped more men from coming forward to accuse the actor of sexual assault in an upcoming documentary.

Spacey was left by news the two-part series, titled Spacey Unmasked, was scheduled to air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7, and had also been acquired for streaming on Max in the United States.