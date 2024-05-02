Kevin Spacey Refuses to 'Be Attacked' in New Documentary as He Slams 'Dying' Network's 'Desperate Attempt for Ratings'
In the court of law, Kevin Spacey is a free and innocent man — but that hasn't stopped more men from coming forward to accuse the actor of sexual assault in an upcoming documentary.
Spacey was left by news the two-part series, titled Spacey Unmasked, was scheduled to air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on Monday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 7, and had also been acquired for streaming on Max in the United States.
The production is set to feature "never-seen-before interviews and archive" while analyzing the the 64-year-old's life "from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent meteoric rise to stardom," a news publication reported.
Per the documentary's description: "In 2023 Spacey was acquitted of sexual offenses against four men in a U.K. trial. This two-part series will investigate Spacey’s conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to that case about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before."
According to the news outlet, Spacey was offered one week to respond to the accusations made against him in the new television production, however, the House of Cards star didn't find this to be enough time.
After feeling outraged by the situation, Spacey took to X (formerly named Twitter) to slam the network and remind the world he'd already been found not guilty of 12 sexual assault charges previously made against him.
"Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a 'fair opportunity' for me to refute any allegations made against me," Spacey wrote on Thursday, May 2. The American Beauty actor continued: "I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4."
"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated," Spacey noted.
The Pay It Forward star informed fans he'd respond to the claims via X over the weekend before concluding: "Channel 4 and @RoastBeefTV may find themselves 'speechless,' but I no longer will be."
Variety reported details about the conflict between Spacey and Channel 4's upcoming documentary.