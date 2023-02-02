Ne-Yo Will Pay Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Nearly $2 Million After Finalizing Divorce, Pair Agree To Joint Custody Of Kids
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay have settled up after they split, according to court documents.
Almost six months after the duo called it quits, the singer, 43, will now have to pay his ex-wife almost $2 million dollars to balance our their real estate holdings. Going forward, she will get one of their Georgia homes, in addition to $20,000 to cover the moving expenses.
The "So Sick" crooner agreed to give Renay, 36, $150,000 in order for her to buy a new car, as he will keep their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.
When it comes to their three kids, Shaffer Jr., 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 1, Ne-Yo will pay Renay $12,000 a month in child support, in addition to covering the kids' school expenses. He'll also have to pay $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years.
The former flames will both have joint custody, and if they become romantic or serious with another partner, they can't have them around the minor children until they're married to engaged unless they come to a settlement otherwise.
As OK! previously reported, the musical artist, who is also the father of Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw, was accused of cheating on Renay.
“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist," she said at the time.
Ne-Yo snapped back, writing, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”
Renay then filed a petition for divorce on August 1. "The parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation," the documents read.
Renay said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation. [Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”
TMZ obtained the court documents.