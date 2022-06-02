Nene Leakes' Boyfriend Says To 'Not Allow Negative People To Bring You Down' After His Wife Sues Reality Star
Nene Leakes' boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, is speaking out after she was sued by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh — his current wife.
"The best u can do to urself in life’s not to allow negative people to bring u down to their level; just maintain ur self respect and keep away from them. Know that u can’t hangout with negative people and expect to live a positive life. Don’t forget that the less u respond to negative people, like my separated ……the more peaceful ur life will become. Always surround urself with people who value ur worth and if someone doesn’t appreciate ur presence, the best u can do is to let them appreciate ur absence," he captioned a photo of himself with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, which has since been deleted from his account.
He continued, "Avoid the ingrates, those who complain about one thing u haven’t done for them instead of being appreciative for the thousands of things u’ve done for them. Leave them to stew in their ingratitude, but don’t hate them. Just maintain ur focus and don’t stress. #stayfocused."
According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, it claims that the reality star was intimate with Sioh while he was still in a relationship with Tehmeh-Sioh. She also alleged that Leakes broke up their marriage, and she's seeking over $100,000 in damages. (In North Carolina, it's a legal reason to sue.)
The pair were first linked in December 2021, just a few months after her late husband, Gregg Leakes, died from colon cancer. Now, it seems like the Bravo fan-favorite, who was introduced to her new guy by Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas, is happier than ever.
"She can't stop smiling around Nyonisela. It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," a source said.
"Nyonisela treats her like a queen. He's constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first," they added. "She couldn't have found a better guy to be with after her loss."