OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
nene leakes
REALITY TV NEWS

NeNe Leakes Debuts New Boyfriend With Sweet Courtside Kiss at NBA Game

Photo of NeNe Leakes.
Source: MEGA

NeNe Leakes went public with attorney Arthur Horne III during an NBA game.

Profile Image

March 4 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

NeNe Leakes is officially outside — and she’s not hiding who she’s with.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star stepped out Wednesday night at a Memphis Grizzlies game alongside attorney Arthur Horne III, and the pair made their relationship status crystal clear.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Horne leaning in to kiss Leakes as they walked out of the arena together, capping off a night where the two were spotted sitting courtside, cuddled up and, as witnesses described, “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely” throughout the game.

Courtside and Coupled Up

Image of The couple appeared in love and relaxed as they watched the Grizzlies in action.
Source: MEGA; @arthorne70/INSTAGRAM

The couple appeared in love and relaxed as they watched the Grizzlies in action.

Leakes and Horne appeared relaxed and affectionate as they watched the Grizzlies in action, smiling and sitting close. The kiss, captured as they exited the venue, quickly put to rest any speculation that the outing was strictly platonic.

Horne, who runs his own law firm in Memphis, practices criminal defense and personal injury law. While he’s not a reality TV regular, his debut alongside Leakes instantly thrust him into the spotlight.

Love After Loss

Image of NeNe Leakes was married to Gregg Leakes and remained together until his death in 2021.
Source: MEGA

NeNe Leakes was married to Gregg Leakes and remained together until his death in 2021.

Leakes’ love life has long been part of her public narrative. She was married to Gregg Leakes from 1997 to 2011 before the two remarried in 2013. They remained together until Gregg’s death from colon cancer in September 2021.

Since his passing, Leakes has been candid about the difficulty of moving forward.

MORE ON:
nene leakes

Image of NeNe Leakes shared an Instagram live about how lucky she was to experience married life with Gregg Leakes.
Source: MEGA

NeNe Leakes shared an Instagram live about how lucky she was to experience married life with Gregg Leakes.

“I miss Gregg a lot, like so much, it makes no sense. Like I really miss him. He was great. He did so much to propel my career and support me,” she said during an Instagram Live in 2024. “It’s hard for anybody to walk in his shoes. Gregg is that guy. Like I was lucky and blessed by God to have such a great husband for so many years.”

A Complicated Chapter — and a Promise of Privacy

Image of After her husband’s death, NeNe Leakes dated entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh.
Source: MEGA

After her husband’s death, NeNe Leakes dated entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh.

After Gregg’s death, Leakes began dating entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh later in 2021. Their relationship made headlines when Sioh’s then-estranged wife accused Leakes of disrupting their marriage and filed a lawsuit alleging emotional distress and loss of affection. By 2023, Leakes confirmed the pair had split, though reconciliation rumors later surfaced.

Addressing the controversy on the “Reality with the King” podcast in 2024, Leakes said she “would never” wreck a home. “Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems, honey,” she told host Carlos King.

She also made it clear she intended to handle her next relationship differently.

“My next relationship will be absolutely private. This was the most public I think I’ve ever been in any relationship — it’s more public than Gregg,” she said. “And I just feel like it’s just best to be private.”

