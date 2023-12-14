NeNe Leakes and Ex Nyonisela Sioh Spotted Celebrating Reality Star's Birthday After She Called Him 'Dumb' and 'Broke'
What is NeNe Leakes doing with ex Nyonisela Sioh?
On Wednesday, December 13, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her 56th birthday in style.
The reality TV alum shared a series of stories from the big day, including a video of Sioh giving her a massage despite their recent split.
In the clip, the businessman rubbed Leakes’ shoulders as they giggled and smiled wide. The pair could also be seen sitting next to each other while dining with friends at SHŌTŌ in Washington, D.C., in another Instagram Story shared by the celeb.
The surprising reunion came about a month after Leakes dissed the Nyoni Couture owner on social media.
“Sis you can have him! TRUST ME…..it’s not what you think,” she wrote.
“The bedroom s-- is horrible, He’s dumb, BROKE, A loser, A CHEATER, A LIER [sic] And a NARCISSIST. RUN WHILE YOU CAN,” she added.
The pair were first romantically linked in 2021, however, Leakes announced their split this summer.
Despite her previous comments, fans speculated the two may be back together after the birthday posts.
“I guess he would have to be ‘dumb’ if he's back with her, ‘broke’ will follow,” one user wrote, while another said, “I guess the break is over for Nene Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.”
As OK! previously reported, during the mother-of-two’s July interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King on his "Reality with the King" podcast, Leakes shared she and Sioh were no longer an item.
"Today, we are taking a break. We've been taking a break," Leakes confirmed. "It's … things I'm not happy with, things he's not happy with. It's just not working at the moment. He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead."
The split is not the only drama Leakes spilled on the podcast episode, as her son Bryson Rashard Bryant was arrested for violation of probation in two cases, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, loitering/prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate.
"I spoke to him on the phone, I think he's doing OK," she said of her oldest son was still behind bars at Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on a $6,100 bond.
"He needs rehabilitation," the Glee actress added. "He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."