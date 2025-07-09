NeNe Leakes Addresses 'RHOA' Return Speculation — Would She Consider a 'Friend' Role?

Speaking on Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “Humble Brag” podcast, Leakes addressed the prospect of being a “friend,” a role Bailey took on in Season 16 after being full-time from Season 3 to 13.

"I'm not mad at the 'friend' role," she shared. "I just think, answering your question, if I were to ever step back on that platform and would I be a friend, I really feel like, I don't know that I would be a friend.”

“I like the 'friend' role, I like the capacity, I don't have a problem with it at all,” she added. “I just would think, NeNe, Season 1, the first Housewife, and I'm a friend? I don't know."