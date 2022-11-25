NeNe Leakes' Son Learning To Walk Again 2 Months After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke

NeNe Leakes has one very special reason to be thankful this year. On Wednesday, November 23, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Story to give fans a health update on her 23-year-old son Brentt — only two months after he suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke.

"Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah," NeNe captioned a clip of her child learning how to regain his mobility in rehabilitation sessions. "Home just in time for the holidays," she penned alongside another video while going on to praise the nurses who had taken care of Brentt.

