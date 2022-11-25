NeNe Leakes' Son Learning To Walk Again 2 Months After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke
NeNe Leakes has one very special reason to be thankful this year. On Wednesday, November 23, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Story to give fans a health update on her 23-year-old son Brentt — only two months after he suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke.
"Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah," NeNe captioned a clip of her child learning how to regain his mobility in rehabilitation sessions. "Home just in time for the holidays," she penned alongside another video while going on to praise the nurses who had taken care of Brentt.
In an additional heartwarming moment, the reality star could be seen looking at her son while he slept after his time in therapy. "Nothing but God," she captioned the sweet photo.
NeNe's boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, also shared a snap of Brentt going out to dinner with himself and the proud mama. "My guy is back," the Atlanta based businessman wrote next to a photo of the trio dining at Nobu on Tuesday, November 23.
On September 26, NeNe's son, whom she shares with late husband Gregg Leakes, was rushed to the hospital after suffering both congestive heart failure and a stroke, which left him unable to walk and struggling to speak.
On October 10, the former Bravo star thanked fans on Instagram Story for their outpouring of support and gave an update on what may have caused the scare. "He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," she explained.
"This is not the way I wanted it to come out," NeNe noted of the media publicizing Brentt's health crisis. "We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."
"So, they have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him," she explained. "And we are still trying to figure it out. Because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause. It was very scary."
