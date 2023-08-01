NeNe Leakes Reveals She's Willing to 'Move Forward' With Andy Cohen After Controversial 'RHOA' Lawsuit
NeNe Leakes is giving insight into the breakdown of her relationship with the network that made her a star.
During part two of her bombshell sit-down with Carlos King on his "Reality With the King" podcast, The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG revealed where she stands with Andy Cohen and Bravo after filing a lawsuit — which has since been dropped — against them for allegedly creating a "hostile" and "racist" work environment.
"I had a love and respect for them [Bravo] that I don't think they ever had for me," Leakes told the former RHOA executive producer during the Tuesday, August 1, episode. "To this day, I still respect them for what they do — they do it great! You cannot take that away from them."
Despite the long-lasting respect, the reality star won't back away from the damage allegedly done. "Unfortunately, I was not experienced enough to know that in a lot of these corporate places, they don't love you," the former Glee star claimed. "You're here to work, and they could throw you out the door anytime you feel like it. I love them, and I had personal relationships with them."
"When I started on Bravo, they were big, but they weren't big like they are now," she continued of the explosion of the Real Housewives franchise. "I talked directly to the president of the network and directly to Andy. Today they have grown so big that people aren't talking to them directly. You're talking to someone else to get to them."
"All I ever wanted on this show was to be treated fairly," Leakes added of decade-plus experience. "A lot of girls and people who worked on the show know that there were things that just weren't fair at all. It pains me and hurts me deeply how I fought for some of the girls that are on that show and how they did not fight for me to stay on the show. It's very painful."
When it comes to finding a solution, Leakes feels ready to turn the page. "From day one, I have been very open to sitting down and having a conversation to work anything out, how to move forward, anything we could do just to move forward," she spilled. "I can't say that the other side has been that way, but I have always been open."
Leakes was a founding cast member of the Georgia spinoff that launched in 2008 before officially departing the show in 2020.