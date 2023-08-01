NeNe Leakes Reveals She's Willing to 'Move Forward' With Andy Cohen After Controversial 'RHOA' Lawsuit

"I had a love and respect for them [Bravo] that I don't think they ever had for me," Leakes told the former RHOA executive producer during the Tuesday, August 1, episode. "To this day, I still respect them for what they do — they do it great! You cannot take that away from them."

Despite the long-lasting respect, the reality star won't back away from the damage allegedly done. "Unfortunately, I was not experienced enough to know that in a lot of these corporate places, they don't love you," the former Glee star claimed. "You're here to work, and they could throw you out the door anytime you feel like it. I love them, and I had personal relationships with them."