Everything About CEO Net Kohen And His App LinkMe

Net is also renowned for his outstanding business leadership skills. Aside from developing brands, he takes pride in putting together outstanding tech teams. According to him, it's never easy to hire the right talent. It demands a series of interviews and careful selection while also leveraging your intuition to get it right. Remember, pushing your agenda with a talented and skilled team is essential for success because these people help you realize your dreams.

Net believes that every person needs to work hard every day. Don't worry too much about the competition just stay focused on yourself and your company. Design is essential in business as that's your company's first impression. Net also believes that you should give everyone a piece of the action. "Every single person that's part of LinkMe has received shares of the company. When we win, we will win together," Net explains.

Moving forward, Net aspires to expand LinkMe into whole new success levels. The objective is to have the platform listed publicly on the Nasdaq. To Net, the dream is to see LinkMe as the largest platform in the world and by switching to digital business cards like LinkMe instead of paper, you're doing your part to save our planet.