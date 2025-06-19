5 Netflix Miniseries to Binge-Watch in June 2025: From 'Sirens' to 'The Survivors' and More

Based on O Se-hyung and Kim Gyun-tae's webtoon Plaza Wars: Mercy for None, Netflix's new Korean miniseries Mercy for None dives into the life of a former gangster who returns to his gang in pursuit of uncovering the truth about his brother's death and getting revenge.

The seven-episode show, written by Yoo Ki-seong, stars So Ji-sub, Lee Jun-hyuk, Huh Joon-ho, An Kil-kang, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, Cha Seung-won, Tiger Lee and Cho Han-cheul.

After its release on June 6, Mercy for None is now available for streaming on Netflix.