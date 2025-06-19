5 Netflix Miniseries to Binge-Watch in June 2025: From 'Sirens' to 'The Survivors' and More
Mercy for None
Based on O Se-hyung and Kim Gyun-tae's webtoon Plaza Wars: Mercy for None, Netflix's new Korean miniseries Mercy for None dives into the life of a former gangster who returns to his gang in pursuit of uncovering the truth about his brother's death and getting revenge.
The seven-episode show, written by Yoo Ki-seong, stars So Ji-sub, Lee Jun-hyuk, Huh Joon-ho, An Kil-kang, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, Cha Seung-won, Tiger Lee and Cho Han-cheul.
After its release on June 6, Mercy for None is now available for streaming on Netflix.
Secrets We Keep
Released on May 15, Secrets We Keep is a six-episode suspenseful Danish drama about a family with an au pair from the Philippines. After the helper vanishes from the affluent suburb, Cecille (Marie Bach Hansen) begins to investigate but ends up learning shocking secrets about their rich neighbors.
The cast includes Hansen, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe, Danica Curcic, Excel Busano, Frode Bilde Rønsholt, Lukas Zuperka, Donna Levkovski and Sara Fanta Traore.
Sirens
With only five episodes, Sirens has been generating a loud, prolonged buzz since its premiere on Netflix on May 22. It tells the story of "Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) as she struggles to reconnect with her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) and navigate uber-wealthy waters, all the while trying to figure out what is so irresistible about this world and who on the island really holds the power."
It is based on creator and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler's 2011 play Elemeno Pea.
In addition to Fahy and Alcock, Sirens also features Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis, Kevin Bacon and Julianne Moore.
The Survivors
Throughout its six episodes, The Survivors follows the lives of Kieran (Charlie Vickers) and Yerin (Mia Chang) as they return to their childhood hometown after an incident that almost killed them. But 15 years after surviving the tragic event, another death shocks their tightly knit community,
"I often describe the show as a Trojan horse," showrunner Tony Ayres said of the miniseries, which premiered on June 6. "It's a family melodrama disguised as a murder mystery. Because the things that are really at its heart are things like a son wanting his mother's love and the mother who just cannot afford to give it because her whole world might fall apart."
According to Ayres, The Survivors navigates "themes of family and loss and the stories that we tell each other to understand loss."
The miniseries stars Robyn Malcolm (Verity Elliott), Damien Garvey (Brian Elliott), Thom Green (Sean Gilroy), George Mason (Ash Carter), Jessica De Gouw (Olivia Birch), Miriama Smith (Detective Senior Sergeant Sue Pendlebury), Johnny Carr (Detective Alex Dan), Martin Sacks (Julian Gilroy), Julian Weeks (Liam Gilroy), Shannon Berry (Bronte Laidler), Catherine McClements (Trish Birch) and Don Hany (George Barlin).
The Waterfront
Netflix's The Waterfront tells the story of "a prominent North Carolina fishing family" who "wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat." The cast includes Holt McCallany (Harlan Buckley), Maria Bello (Belle Buckley), Jake Weary (Cane Buckley), Melissa Benoist (Bree Buckley), Rafael L. Silva (Shawn West), Humberly González (Jenna Tate), Danielle Campbell (Peyton Buckley) and Brady Hepner (Diller Hopkins).
All eight episodes of The Waterfront premiere on Netflix on June 19.