10 Shows Like Netflix's 'Sirens' to Binge-Watch Next: From 'The White Lotus' to 'Big Little Lies' and More
Bad Sisters
To cure those post-Sirens blues, Bad Sisters is here as a remedy!
The black comedy TV series, which premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2022, follows the lives of the five Garvey sisters as they plot to kill Grace's abusive husband, who eventually turns up dead.
Bad Sisters stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eva Hewson.
Big Little Lies
Starring Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies tells the story of a group of five women, focusing on themes of motherhood and domestic violence.
In addition to Kidman, the series also features Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.
Dead Ringers
Dead Ringers hits all the right notes when it comes to addictive plot twists and unexpected drama. The miniseries follows the lives of identical twins who dream of creating a clinic to revolutionize childbirth in the country. However, they have contrasting perspectives, haunting the viewers with the twisted storyline.
Nine Perfect Strangers
Kidman unleashes another side of herself on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, playing the role of enigmatic Russian director Masha. She welcomes nine strangers to the Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort which promises to heal and rejuvenate its guests, but they "have no idea what is about to hit them."
Palm Royale
Palm Royale unpacks the journey of Kristen Wiig's character, Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, as she attempts to secure a spot in the inner circle of Palm Beach's most exclusive — and treacherous — country club.
The Apple TV+ show also features Dern, Leslie Bibb, Carol Burnett, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Ricky Martin and Amber Chardae Robinson.
The Better Sister
Like Sirens, The Better Sister draws viewers into the world of two estranged sisters who eventually reunite and confront the gripping drama of their complicated family history.
Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks lead the series, starring alongside Corey Stoll, Bobby Naderi, Gloria Reuben, Gabriel Sloyer, Lorraine Toussaint, Kim Dickens, Matthew Modine and Maxwell Acee Donovan.
The Idol
With only five episodes, The Idol gets into the messy life of rising pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who develops a romance with Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a Los Angeles club owner and underground cult leader.
The Path
For Sirens fans intrigued by fictional cults, The Path offers a similar thought-provoking plot! The intriguing Hulu series centers on Aaron Paul's Eddie Lane, who joins the Meyerist Movement and eventually wrestles with inner doubts as he ascends the group's spiritual hierarchy.
The Perfect Couple
A guest suddenly dies, disrupting a lavish wedding on The Perfect Couple. The mystery drama series shows how a picture-perfect preparation turns into chaos as everyone becomes a suspect in the case.
The White Lotus
The plot of The White Lotus has been multifaceted enough to trigger several theories about the killings of characters at different White Lotus properties. Each season offers an fascinating premise that conceals complex relationships and terrifying manipulations, keeping viewers guessing about the motives and identities behind each season's deadly events.