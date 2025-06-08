10 Shows Like Netflix's 'Sirens' to Binge-Watch Next: From 'The White Lotus' to 'Big Little Lies' and More

Like Sirens, The Better Sister draws viewers into the world of two estranged sisters who eventually reunite and confront the gripping drama of their complicated family history.

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks lead the series, starring alongside Corey Stoll, Bobby Naderi, Gloria Reuben, Gabriel Sloyer, Lorraine Toussaint, Kim Dickens, Matthew Modine and Maxwell Acee Donovan.