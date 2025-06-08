or
10 Shows Like Netflix's 'Sirens' to Binge-Watch Next: From 'The White Lotus' to 'Big Little Lies' and More

sirens best shows like netflix series watch next
Source: NETFLIX

OK! rounded up some of the drama-packed, pulse-pounding shows to binge-watch while you wait for the next potential season of Netflix's 'Sirens.'

By:

June 8 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Bad Sisters

bad sisters
Source: Apple TV/YouTube

'Bad Sisters' premiered in August 2022.

To cure those post-Sirens blues, Bad Sisters is here as a remedy!

The black comedy TV series, which premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2022, follows the lives of the five Garvey sisters as they plot to kill Grace's abusive husband, who eventually turns up dead.

Bad Sisters stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eva Hewson.

Big Little Lies

big little lies
Source: HBO/YouTube

'Big Little Lies' won several accolades during its run.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies tells the story of a group of five women, focusing on themes of motherhood and domestic violence.

In addition to Kidman, the series also features Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.

Dead Ringers

dead ringers
Source: Amazon Prime Video UK & IE/YouTube

'Dead Ringers' is based on the 1988 film of the same name.

Dead Ringers hits all the right notes when it comes to addictive plot twists and unexpected drama. The miniseries follows the lives of identical twins who dream of creating a clinic to revolutionize childbirth in the country. However, they have contrasting perspectives, haunting the viewers with the twisted storyline.

Nine Perfect Strangers

nine perfect strangers
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Nicole Kidman is also in the cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers.'

Kidman unleashes another side of herself on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, playing the role of enigmatic Russian director Masha. She welcomes nine strangers to the Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort which promises to heal and rejuvenate its guests, but they "have no idea what is about to hit them."

Palm Royale

palm royale
Source: Apple TV/YouTube

'Palm Royale' premiered in March 2024.

Palm Royale unpacks the journey of Kristen Wiig's character, Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, as she attempts to secure a spot in the inner circle of Palm Beach's most exclusive — and treacherous — country club.

The Apple TV+ show also features Dern, Leslie Bibb, Carol Burnett, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Ricky Martin and Amber Chardae Robinson.

MORE ON:
Netflix

The Better Sister

the better sister
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

'The Better Sister' hit Prime Video in May.

Like Sirens, The Better Sister draws viewers into the world of two estranged sisters who eventually reunite and confront the gripping drama of their complicated family history.

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks lead the series, starring alongside Corey Stoll, Bobby Naderi, Gloria Reuben, Gabriel Sloyer, Lorraine Toussaint, Kim Dickens, Matthew Modine and Maxwell Acee Donovan.

The Idol

the idol
Source: HBO/YouTube

'The Idol' was The Weeknd's first major acting role.

With only five episodes, The Idol gets into the messy life of rising pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who develops a romance with Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a Los Angeles club owner and underground cult leader.

The Path

the path
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu ordered the series in March 2015.

For Sirens fans intrigued by fictional cults, The Path offers a similar thought-provoking plot! The intriguing Hulu series centers on Aaron Paul's Eddie Lane, who joins the Meyerist Movement and eventually wrestles with inner doubts as he ascends the group's spiritual hierarchy.

The Perfect Couple

the perfect couple
Source: ONE Media/YouTube

'The Perfect Couple' was released on Netflix in September 2024.

A guest suddenly dies, disrupting a lavish wedding on The Perfect Couple. The mystery drama series shows how a picture-perfect preparation turns into chaos as everyone becomes a suspect in the case.

The White Lotus

the white lotus
Source: Max/YouTube

'The White Lotus' has been renewed for Season 4.

The plot of The White Lotus has been multifaceted enough to trigger several theories about the killings of characters at different White Lotus properties. Each season offers an fascinating premise that conceals complex relationships and terrifying manipulations, keeping viewers guessing about the motives and identities behind each season's deadly events.

