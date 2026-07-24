Netflix's 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' Exposes Disturbing Details of the King of Pop

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Netflix releases a new three-part docuseries titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict, exploring the singer’s 2005 child molestation trial. The series debuted on Wednesday and includes interviews with key figures from the trial, such as prosecutors, defense attorneys, journalists, and jurors.

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Michael Jackson faced severe allegations in 2005 for allegedly molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo at his Neverland Ranch in California. Though he was acquitted on all charges, interest in the case has persisted, especially following Jackson’s death in 2009. The release of this docuseries follows the successful Michael biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, which did not address the abuse allegations.

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Source: MEGA The docuseries featured interviews with key trial figures.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, director Nick Green stated, “it was time” to revisit the trial and the questions that lingered. Executive producer Fiona Stourton echoed this sentiment, stating that the documentary offers a unique perspective into a largely private event. Among the most shocking revelations in the series is former crisis publicist Vincent Amen’s claim that Jackson used crude nicknames for boys he interacted with. Amen shared that he had Polaroids of Gavin’s family taken at Neverland, one of which holds a disturbing handwritten note. “I love you, my daddy Michael. Your son, Blowhole,” it read.

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Source: MEGA Former insiders shared new allegations about Michael Jackson's behavior.

The documentary also alleges that Jackson’s friend and assistant, Frank Tyson, admitted to watching child p---------- with Jackson. Amen recounted this unsettling confession, stating, “That’s just a phase that Michael and I went through.” Additionally, defense attorney Mark Geragos addressed Jackson’s substance abuse following his arrest, describing it as “astronomical.” He recalled seeing Jackson in a fetal position, expressing concern about his ability to handle the trial.

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Source: MEGA The series examined the king of pop’s legal battle and public image.

The trial itself exhibited moments of surreal entertainment, with jurors reportedly enjoying Jackson’s music during proceedings. J. Randy Taraborrelli, Jackson’s biographer, remarked on how jurors appeared to dance in their seats while watching evidence. Security concerns were paramount during the trial, as Jackson’s director of security, Kerry Anderson, revealed that threats against Jackson were assessed. Despite these dangers, Anderson noted that Jackson prioritized his fans over personal safety. In a surprising twist, attorney Brian Oxman disclosed that Jackson asked him to investigate the Arvizo family, seeking any damaging information. “Michael told me, ‘That’s your job, Brian. Your job is to find out what really happened here,’” Oxman stated.

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Source: MEGA ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ is streaming on Netflix.