‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ — 5 Most Shocking Revelations From Explosive New Netflix Documentary

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Michael Jackson: The Verdict premiered on Netflix on June 3, reigniting questions about the singer's mysterious relationship with the children he hosted at Neverland Ranch. The three-episode series dissects Jackson's 2005 child molestation trial. Through attorneys, witnesses and personal friends, the series revealed even more shocking revelations about Jackson's past. The pop superstar was accused of more than 10 charges, including child molestation, administering an intoxicating agent to a minor, attempted child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. Jackson was arrested and indicted in 2003 and acquitted on all accounts in 2005.

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1. 'Your Son, Blowhole'

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson was arrested in 2003 on more than 10 counts relating to child molestation.

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The investigation, more than 20 years ago, was prompted by accusations from 13-year-old cancer survivor Gavin Arvizo. Gavin and his family frequented the ranch. Jackson allegedly enlisted publicist Vincent Amen to look after them. Amen appeared in The Verdict and dropped bombshell details on Jackson's relationship with the Arvizos. The man pulled out Polaroids of the Arvizo family captured at Neveland. Gavin's mother, Janet, captioned some of the pictures. "Dearest loving Michael, we appreciate you being our family," Janet wrote. "What God brings together, no man can undo. We love you." In another caption, Gavin's brother, Star, appeared to write a message to Jackson of his own, signing off with an off-putting nickname. "I love you, my daddy, Michael," he wrote. "Your son, Blowhole." "These are the nicknames that Michael would give these young boys," Amen said in the docuseries.

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2. Skeletons in the Closet

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson was allegedly 'terrified' of the judge during his child molestation trial.

Jackson allegedly asked his lawyers to dig up dirt on the Arvizo family amid the trial. "That's your job, Brian," he allegedly told attorney Brian Oxman. "Your job is to find out what really happened here. I need to find every skeleton in their closet, dirt on their shoes. You've got to sniff it out." Oxman appeared in the docuseries and claimed his research led him to discover that the family previously sued JCPenney for an altercation with a security guard. Witnesses also alleged Jackson was “terrified” of the judge during his trial and thanked the jury following his acquittal.

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3. 'I Was in Disbelief'

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson allegedly circled videos in a p----------- catalogue for his assistant to order.

In another shocking confession, Amen alleged that Jackson's assistant, Frank Tyson, used to order sexual abuse material for his boss. "Michael was like a father to Frank," Amen said, "Basically anything Michael wanted, [Frank] would have to do." During the investigation, Tyson allegedly handed Amen a bag filled with "papers and files." But Amen claimed that he recorded himself sorting through the material to find an "illegal p----------- magazine." "Start flipping through it, and there was a Sharpie … circles around the video ordering section," he said. "Someone wanted these videos, circled the ones they want. These videos, which are children naked. Some with family, some just naked children." Amen allegedly "confronted" Tyson about the magazine. The former assistant claimed it "was a phase," Amen said. "He circled the videos that he wanted, I ordered them; it was a phase that we went through," Tyson allegedly told him. "They watched them together," Amen said. "When I heard that, I was in disbelief.”

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4. 'Holed Up in Vegas'

Source: @EforExplicitPodcast/youtube Diane Diamond alleged that Michael Jackson was in Las Vegas while his home was searched.

While police were raiding Jackson's empty home, one of the top questions in the media's mind was where the singer had escaped to. In the docuseries, investigative journalist Diane Diamond alleged that an anonymous source told her that Jackson was "holed up" in Las Vegas. "I find out from a source, he’s holed up in this villa, and he only opens the door wearing a colorful dashiki muumuu garment, only enough to get the food brought in, and then he slams the door," she claimed. "And he’s having wild parties. There were cigarette burns in the leather couches and chairs. There were empty liquor bottles on every table." Diamond also alleged that Jackson was surrounded by teenage boys as he hunkered down. "And this is where Michael Jackson had been for several days, entertaining young teenage boys, who all spoke German," she added.

5. 'Astronomical' Substance Abuse

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson was acquitted on all accounts.