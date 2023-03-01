Nev Schulman Warns 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Is 'Vulnerable To Getting Catfished Again' Following Kody Split

Nev noted that when it comes to sparking relationships, he's "all for meeting people in environments that will likely set you up to have something in common with that person," such as going to a concert together. However, the television personality emphasized that people who live in small towns like Meri don't always get that opportunity — leading them to the World Wide Web.

"I think the Internet's a great place to meet people and, look, despite my many experiences with people getting lied to on the Internet, I still think it only represents a tiny fraction of all of the connections that have been made — many of which have ended well and have been positive," he explained.