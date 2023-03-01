Nev Schulman Warns 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Is 'Vulnerable To Getting Catfished Again' Following Kody Split
Former Catfish: The TV Show host Nev Schulman has some words of wisdom for Sister Wives star Meri Brown in her newly single era.
Nev noted that when it comes to sparking relationships, he's "all for meeting people in environments that will likely set you up to have something in common with that person," such as going to a concert together. However, the television personality emphasized that people who live in small towns like Meri don't always get that opportunity — leading them to the World Wide Web.
"I think the Internet's a great place to meet people and, look, despite my many experiences with people getting lied to on the Internet, I still think it only represents a tiny fraction of all of the connections that have been made — many of which have ended well and have been positive," he explained.
This advice is especially relevant to the mother-of-one, because, as OK! previously reported, the 51-year-old — who announced she and ex-husband Kody Brown "terminated" their marriage earlier this year — has a history of being catfished.
Back in 2015, it was revealed Meri developed an online relationship with a man named "Sam," only to find out that the person she had been talking with had actually been a woman all along.
Kody later admitted that after the catfishing incident, their marriage gradually "dissolved." The pair, who tied the knot in 1990, tried to heal the cracks in their marriage with therapy, but the Brown family patriarch eventually admitted he no longer wanted to be intimate with the TLC star and distanced himself from their relationship.
Despite believing in the positive aspects of online dating, Nev shared that because of Meri's past experiences, she should be careful going forward.
"I think Meri Brown should keep her guard up..." the MTV producer suggested. "If you're vulnerable to getting catfished once, it probably could happen again."
He also explained that "age plays a factor" in how susceptible some people are to being catfished, as there are middle-aged people who are struggling with "losing confidence or optimism when it comes to finding and being loved" in future relationships.
"The idea that someone could kind of show up and out of nowhere, fall in love with you and tell you everything you ever wanted to hear, you know, it's hard to resist," Nev acknowledged. "It all really kind of boils down to your circumstances, your friend group, your support system, and just sort of your own emotional state and how insecure you are in yourself."
