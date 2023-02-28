Meri Brown Reveals Sexual Orientation After Sparking Romance Rumors With Unknown Female: 'You Heard It From My Mouth'

Unable to contain her laughter while making the revelation, Meri continued: "I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I’m coming out as being straight."

The 52-year-old didn't discuss the topic any further, but she likely felt the need to speak on the matter after she posted and quickly deleted a birthday tribute for her female friend. While the innocent friendship post contained zero hint of an underlying romance going on, the way Meri gushed over the woman had fans buzzing.