Meri Brown Reveals Sexual Orientation After Sparking Romance Rumors With Unknown Female: 'You Heard It From My Mouth'
Shortly after sparking romance speculation, Meri Brown shut down rumors that she may have taken a female lover.
While not directly touching on all the chatter going on via blogs and social media posts, the Sister Wives star reportedly said in a lengthy video she uploaded this past Friday, February 24, "I am…straight."
Unable to contain her laughter while making the revelation, Meri continued: "I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I’m coming out as being straight."
The 52-year-old didn't discuss the topic any further, but she likely felt the need to speak on the matter after she posted and quickly deleted a birthday tribute for her female friend. While the innocent friendship post contained zero hint of an underlying romance going on, the way Meri gushed over the woman had fans buzzing.
"Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful human right here," Meri captioned the since-deleted Instagram selfie. "And when I say beautiful, I mean both inside and out. Of all the people in the world, she gets me. Our backgrounds are similar. We walk parallel paths, almost to the point of creepy lol, but also, it’s just good to have that person who truly understands. She holds space when I need to process."
Calling the woman in question "thoughtful and giving," the reality star insisted the birthday woman knew more about her "than almost anyone."
"She can laugh up a storm, and let me tell ya, if you got the two of us started... She’s got my back, I’ve got hers. She’s one I would walk through a fire for, and have literally walked through fire with," Meri concluded. "Humans like her are rare, and I’m forever grateful to have this one in my corner."
The rumors that were quickly shut down come mere weeks after Meri confirmed she and Kody Brown decided to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship" following years of ups and downs.
In the lengthy January caption, the TLC star emphasized that news of her breakup with Kody, which was referenced in a Sister Wives: One on One special, was misinterpreted and prematurely shared one month prior in the media, leading her to address the split on her own terms.
