Meri Brown Preaches About Being 'Kinder' To Herself In The Aftermath Of Her Shocking Divorce From Kody
Meri Brown is giving out words of wisdom!
On Thursday, February 23, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share a very personal message about being kinder to yourself months after she and Kody Brown called it quits after spending decades together.
"Do you know that the average human being has about 12 to 60 thousand thoughts per day," Meri says while looking directly into the camera before adding, "and of those about 80% are negative."
"Did you know that you are in control of those thoughts? You are the one who has the power to change them," she emphasizes. "So change that narrative, change the way you speak to yourself and see what happens. Worthy yet my friends! You got this."
"Speak kindly to, and about, yourself. You're worth it!" the TLC star captioned the encouraging clip.
Meri also took to her Instagram Stories to share even more messages of personal growth. "The person you will be in five years is based on the books you read and the people you surround yourself with today," one anonymous quote shared on Wednesday, February 22, read. "Live life as if everything is rigged in your favor," another passage by poet Rumi noted.
The reality star seemed to have a new energy about her now that she is no longer apart of the Brown family. During the Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri confessed Kody was the one who put an end to their 25-year marriage last year.
"We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “He just made the decision.”
The Brown family patriarch also admitted during the chat that he would be supportive if his former first wife moved forward with her life. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me," he admitted.
"Kody’s disrespected her before, so this isn’t that surprising," an insider close to Meri said following the official announcement. "It’s a slap in the face to Meri, and just one more reason to dislike him."