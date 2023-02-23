Meri Brown Preaches About Being 'Kinder' To Herself In The Aftermath Of Her Shocking Divorce From Kody

"Do you know that the average human being has about 12 to 60 thousand thoughts per day," Meri says while looking directly into the camera before adding, "and of those about 80% are negative."

"Did you know that you are in control of those thoughts? You are the one who has the power to change them," she emphasizes. "So change that narrative, change the way you speak to yourself and see what happens. Worthy yet my friends! You got this."