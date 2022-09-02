New Details About Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey's Divorce Come To Light As He Gears Up To Welcome Baby No. 10
Actor Nick Cannon will be welcoming his ninth and tenth child soon, but he's admitted that he'll always have a soft spot for ex-wife Mariah Carey — though there seems to be zero chance the two will ever reconcile, as insiders are now giving fresh insight into why their union crumbled.
Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008 and became parents to twins in 2011, but by 2014, the couple started living separately. A rep at that time said their union was hanging by a thread, as neither of them showed much interest in working through their problems.
A source aware of the situation also claimed the Grammy winner, 53, was not satisfied with some aspects of the marriage, and the confident mom-of-two knew she could find someone who aligned better with her lifestyle.
"She likes keeping him on his toes," the insider noted. "They barely see each other anymore and are basically living across the country."
"The only thing holding them together right now is their shared love of their son and daughter," the source added. "But Mariah and Nick's marriage may well be past the point of saving. Mariah wants more from the man in her life. She wants a guy who will make her the center of his universe — and Nick's obviously not that guy."
Despite the turmoil, Cannon, 41, has nothing bad to say about the mother of his two firstborn kids — in fact, he would jump at the chance to take her out again.
"I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up,'" he admitted. "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."
The sources spoke to Radar.