Mariah Carey Parades Around Boyfriend While Nick Cannon Prepares For His 10th Child
No sweat off her back! While Nick Cannon continues to make headlines by announcing he has yet another baby on the way, ex-wife Mariah Carey is turning a blind eye to it all, recently stepping out in New York City with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
On Saturday, August 27, the crooner was seen in an ankle-length tan dress, while her man kept it simple in a white tee and black shorts.
To beat the heat, the "Obsessed" songstress carried a butterfly-print hand fan while a security guard kept the sun off her face by carrying a big umbrella.
The record producer, 53, has been with her beau, 39, for around six years, but she's been amicably coparenting her and Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, since they divorced in 2016.
Meanwhile, the comedian, 41, has continued to gain controversy for having several women pregnant at the same time. He recently welcomed a child with model Bre Tiesi, and just weeks later, it was announced that he and Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together.
The Precious actress has remained silent on her children's eight half-siblings.
“Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there,” one source explained. "Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself."
Despite the director juggling a busy career and a handful of children, he's done his best to be an active part of their lives.
“Contrary to what people may think, Nick does spend a lot of time with the twins," added the source. "He sees them at least once (if not twice a week) and, if for some reason he cannot see them due to work obligations, he is always texting and calling them."
On the other hand, the Masked Singer host and Carey's two kids are getting to the age where they're beginning to form their own opinions about their father's lifestyle choices.
“They are old enough to know about the birds and the bees and they know how babies are made. They would love for their dad to find one woman to settle down with like their mom has found with Bryan," the source claimed. "They do not understand the logistics of overlapping pregnancies, but they are all fully aware that they have several more siblings on the way."
Just Jared obtained the photos of Carey and Tanaka were obtained.