New Ex-Prince Andrew Bombshell: U.K. Cops Probe Claims of Sexual Misconduct, Fraud and Corruption

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Ex-Prince Andrew continues to make headlines. According to a recent report, police are now looking at his 10-year tenure as the U.K.'s trade envoy and probing into claims of perverting justice, corruption, bullying and fraud. The Crown Prosecution Service might charge him with misconduct in public office, for stand-alone offences, or both, the report claims. “There’s a number of aspects of alleged misconduct that the investigation is examining," Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We are speaking to a range of witnesses and want anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's titles were taken away in 2025.

“We recognize how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so,” the statement added. CNN reported that the police contacted lawyers for a woman who previously claimed she was taken to an address in Windsor for "sexual purposes."

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Source: MEGA The U.K. police are reportedly committed to the investigation.

The encounter, which was first reported in January by the BBC, allegedly took place at the ex-prince's former home, Royal Lodge, in 2010. The woman's lawyer, Brad Edwards, told the BBC she was sent to the U.K. by late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was in her 20s. After spending a night with Andrew, she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace. The police revealed they are determined to find out more information from the woman. “We have engaged with the woman’s legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity,” they said in a statement. "We recognize how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so."

Source: MEGA Late Virginia Giuffre accused Ex Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct multiple times.