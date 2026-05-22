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New Ex-Prince Andrew Bombshell: U.K. Cops Probe Claims of Sexual Misconduct, Fraud and Corruption

photo of ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Former Prince Andrew faces renewed backlash as police investigation picks up.

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May 22 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

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Ex-Prince Andrew continues to make headlines. According to a recent report, police are now looking at his 10-year tenure as the U.K.'s trade envoy and probing into claims of perverting justice, corruption, bullying and fraud.

The Crown Prosecution Service might charge him with misconduct in public office, for stand-alone offences, or both, the report claims.

“There’s a number of aspects of alleged misconduct that the investigation is examining," Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement. “We are speaking to a range of witnesses and want anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

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image of Ex-Prince Andrew's titles were taken away in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's titles were taken away in 2025.

“We recognize how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so,” the statement added.

CNN reported that the police contacted lawyers for a woman who previously claimed she was taken to an address in Windsor for "sexual purposes."

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image of The U.K. police are reportedly committed to the investigation.
Source: MEGA

The U.K. police are reportedly committed to the investigation.

The encounter, which was first reported in January by the BBC, allegedly took place at the ex-prince's former home, Royal Lodge, in 2010.

The woman's lawyer, Brad Edwards, told the BBC she was sent to the U.K. by late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was in her 20s. After spending a night with Andrew, she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace.

The police revealed they are determined to find out more information from the woman.

“We have engaged with the woman’s legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity,” they said in a statement. "We recognize how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature, and any contact with police will be led by her wishes, when and if she feels ready and able to do so."

image of Late Virginia Giuffre accused Ex Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct multiple times.
Source: MEGA

Late Virginia Giuffre accused Ex Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct multiple times.

Virginia Giuffre, who died in April 2025, claimed ex-Prince Andrew had s-- with her, including at Ghislaine Maxwell's house in London.

She also brought up the allegations in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," she claimed in the tome.

She also claimed she had s-- with him on two other occasions — in Epstein's townhouse in New York and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Don't be fooled by those in Epstein's circle who say they didn't know what he was doing. Epstein not only didn't hide what was happening, he took a certain glee in making people watch," she wrote.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. He was forced to move out of Royal Lodge, and his titles were taken away last year.

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement read.

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